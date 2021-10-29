Kannada film star Puneeth Rajkumar died on Friday after suffering a heart attack. The actor was just 46 and was taken to a Bengaluru hospital on Friday morning. Famously known as Appu, the news shocked everyone, with people taking to social media to pass on their condolences. The likes of Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh led the members of the cricket fraternity on Twitter and said that they were shocked to hear the news. Kumble said, "Shocked and deeply saddened on the passing of #PuneethRajkumar the film industry has lost a gem. One of the finest human being I've met. So vibrant and humble.Gone too soon. Condolences to his family, friends and innumerable fans."

"Saddened to hear about the passing away of #PuneethRajkumar . Warm , and humble, his passing away is a great blow to Indian cinema. May his soul attain sadgati. Om Shanti", Sehwag wrote.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner Harbhajan Singh tweeted, "Shocked to hear #PuneethRajkumar is no more.. life is so unpredictable . Condolences to family and friends .. waheguru".

Here are the other reactions:

Gone too soon! Shocked and deeply saddened by the passing away of one of the most loved actors in the cinema industry, Puneeth Rajkumar.



Condolences to Puneeth's family, friends and countless fans.



Puneeth is survived by his wife and two children. He was the son of veteran actor Rajkumar and was famous for his roles in Power Star, Raam, Mourya, Anjani Putra, etc. He was also popular as a singer, dancer and TV presenter.