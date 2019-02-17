Shikhar Dhawan, the Team India opener, will donate money to the families of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel killed in a ghastly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday. Shikhar Dhawan took to Twitter and posted an emotional video where he urged his fans and all Indians to come forward and support the families of the martyred soldiers. "This is the least we can do. Jis se jitna ban pade utna zaroor karein. Jai Hind #standwithforces #pulwama", Dhawan posted with the video.

On Saturday, Virender Sehwag offered to take care of education of the children of all the CRPF personnel killed in Pulwama on Thursday.

The former Indian cricketer took to Twitter to express that it will be an honour for him to sponsor the education of the children of the soldiers killed.

"Nothing we can do will be enough, but the least I can do is offer to take complete care of the education of the children of our brave CRPF jawans martyred in #Pulwama in my Sehwag International School @SehwagSchool, Jhajjar. Saubhagya hoga," Sehwag tweeted.

Boxer Vijender Singh, who is employed with Haryana Police, is donating a month's salary.

"I'm donating my one month's salary for the martyrs of #PulwamaTerrorAttack and want everyone to come forward and support the families. It is our moral duty to always standby them and make them feel proud of their sacrifices. Jai Hind," the Olympic medallist tweeted.

Vidarbha captain Faiz Fazal also announced that the entire prize money that the team won after clinching the Irani Cup will be donated to the families of the CRPF personnel martyred in the dastardly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on Thursday. "We as a team have decided to donate the prize money to the family of the martyrs who lost their lives in Pulwama. This is a small gesture from our team and VCA," Fazal said.

There has been an outpouring of grief from all over the country and across the world ever since the news of the attack broke out.

Team India skipper Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, VVS Laxman, Suresh Raina and Mohammed Kaif took to Twitter to condemn the attack and to send their condolences to the families of the martyrs.