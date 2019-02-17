In the wake of the Pulwama terror attack , the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) acting president CK Khanna on Sunday proposed to contribute at least Rs 5 crore to the families of the CRPF personnel who lost their lives. CK Khanna also proposed to observe a two-minute silence during some matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy , the series opening Twenty20 International match between India and Australia in Visakhapatnam on February 24 and the inauguration ceremony of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 .

"We are saddened and join our fellow Indian citizens in condemning the dastardly Pulwama Terror attack. Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyred soldiers. I request the Committee of Administrators that BCCI should contribute at least Rs 5 crore through the appropriate government agencies to the families of the martyred soldiers," Khanna wrote in his letter to the CoA.

"As a mark of respect to the Central Reserve Force personnel martyred in the Pulwana Terror attack we should observe a two-minute silence during the first match at each venue of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, first match of the India-Australia series starting February 24, and during the inaugural ceremony/ inaugural match of the Indian Premier League starting March 23," he added.

Khanna also revealed that he is going to request all state associations and the IPL franchise owners to consider making contributions to the families of the slain soldiers and observe a two-minute silence during their first IPL matches.

As many as 40 CRPF personnel were killed when their convoy was targeted on Srinagar-Jammu national highway on Thursday. The convoy comprised 78 buses in which around 2,500 personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar.

(With ANI inputs)