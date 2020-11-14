Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings on Saturday paid a touching tribute to Dean Jones, who died in Mumbai in September earlier this year. Players from both franchises, before the start of play, made a human formation in 'D' shape to pay tribute to the former Australian cricketer. "Forever in our hearts, Deano #HBLPSLV #PhirSeTayyarHain #MSvKK," PSL's official Twitter handle captioned the video on the micro-blogging site.

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram, who is also the interim coach of Karachi Kings, also took to Twitter to pay tribute to Dean Jones.

You were meant to be here with us today but unfortunately life had other plans.I know nothing could keep you away from your boys and where ever you are you will be watching & cheering us on.This ones for you @ProfDeanoI hope we make you proud! @KarachiKingsARY @Salman_ARY pic.twitter.com/SIScbVl5Yn — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) November 14, 2020

In the match, Karachi Kings won the toss and opted to field.

Riding on Ravi Bopara's 40 off 31 balls and a cameo from Sohail Tanvir (25) Multan posted a competitive total of 141 for seven from their allotted 20 overs.

Arshad Iqbal was the pick of the bowlers for Karachi. He returned with figures of two for 21 from his quota of four overs.