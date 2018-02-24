 
PSL 2018: Twitter In Disbelief After Shahid Afridi Takes A Blinder

Updated: 24 February 2018 08:58 IST

Shahid Afridi pulled off a sensational catch to dismiss Quetta Gladiators' Umar Amin.

Shahid Afridi took a sensational catch to send Umar Amin packing. © Twitter

In cricketing parlance, catches win matches and that is exactly what former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi did on Friday in a Pakistan Super League (PSL) match. Karachi Kings star Afridi grabbed all the headlines against Quetta Gladiators as he pulled off a sensational catch. Afridi picked up Umar Amin on 31, after the batsman hit a length delivery from Muhammad Irfan with fierce power towards the long-on boundary. When everyone thought the ball was sailing over the boundary rope, Afridi leapt up and stuck his right hand up grabbing the ball with one hand and tossing it up in the air. He then ran back inside the playing field and completed the catch successfully.

The second match of the Pakistan Super League between Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings entertained the Dubai crowd throughout as Karachi registered their first-ever win against the Gladiators in the tournament's history. Karachi beat the Gladiators by 19 runs as they restricted them to 130/9 in 20 overs while chasing 150.

Twitter was all praise for Afridi after his breathtaking catch.

Earlier, Kings rode on Colin Ingram's quickfire 21-ball 41 as they posted 149/9 in 20 overs. They were on course to a higher total but the Gladiators' bowler Shane Watson put in a fine display with the ball in the last over taking three wickets. He returned with figures of 3/22 in his quota of four overs.

Chasing 150, Gladiators failed to build partnerships as they kept on losing wickets in regular intervals. Imad Wasim, Tymall Mills and Irfan took two wickets each while Afridi and Mohammad Amir picked one apiece.

Highlights
  • Shahid Afridi takes a stunning catch in PSL 2018
  • Shahid Afridi plays for Karachi Kings in PSL
  • Karachi registered their first-ever win against the Gladiators
