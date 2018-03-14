Quality Of Bowling In PSL Better Than Any League, Says Waqar Younis

The third season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has seen many memorable bowling performances, from Mohammad Sami's fiery last over, which gave the league its first ever super-over, to 17-year-old Shaheen Afridi's match-winning spell that had brought PSL to a standstill. Pakistan great Waqar Younis feels that the quality of bowling in the PSL is better than any other league in the world. Waqar, who is the Director Cricket of Islamabad United, spoke about his experience in the league.

"I think the quality of bowling in PSL is better than any league in the world if you look around," Waqar said in an interview to ESPNCricinfo.

Talking about how the pitches help the bowlers, Waqar said, "Of course the pitches are not batting oriented. The pitches are not flat where you can just hit through the line and the ball will fly over. Over here you really have to graft your innings, you've got to be sensible, smart, which I think makes this PSL more interesting."

However, he added that he doesn't mind a low scoring game as long as people enjoy a good bowling attack.

"I don't mind low scoring games as long as people enjoy a good bowling attack. I enjoy it and this is something very different and unique," the former Pakistan cricketer remarked.

The Eliminator 1 and Eliminator 2 of the league will be played on March 20 and 21 respectively at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.