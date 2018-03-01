 
PSL 2018: This Fan Wants Virat Kohli To Play Pakistan's T20 League

Updated: 01 March 2018 13:02 IST

Indian captain Virat Kohli has the largest fan base in the cricketing world. © BCCI

Indian captain Virat Kohli has the largest fan base in the cricketing world. With his spectacular batting, the Indian run-machine has won a billion hearts. Not just India and other countries, Kohli has a huge fan following in Pakistan as well. During the Pakistan Super League (PSL) match between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators, a fan grabbed the headlines for his love for Kohli. The fan carried a placard with a message - "We want to see Virat Kohli in PSL".

Kohli recently became the first India captain to lead India to their first bilateral series win against South Africa in South Africa. After losing the Test series 1-2, Kohli's team crushed South Africa to win the One-day International series 5-1 and then clinched the Twenty20 International series 2-1 to end the tour on a high with the final scoreline 8-4. The team under Kohli achieved something that Mohammed Azharuddin, Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid or Mahendra Singh Dhoni could not accomplish -- win a series on the South African soil.

The organisers of the PSL have tried their best to replicate India's cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) by adding glitz and glamour but failed miserably to attract any crowd for the Twenty20 tournament. The third edition of the PSL, being played in UAE, has witnessed empty stands.

Season 3 of the PSL kicked off on February 22 with a star-studded opening ceremony at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

PSL has six franchises from Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, Islamabad and Multan.

Highlights
  • Virat Kohli has the largest fan base in the cricketing world
  • Kohli recently led India to ODI and T20I series wins vs South Africa
  • Season 3 of the PSL kicked off on February 22
