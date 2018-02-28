 
PSL 2018: Indian Cricket Fans Make Fun Of Empty Stands At Pakistan Twenty20 League

Updated: 28 February 2018 13:17 IST

The 3rd season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is currently underway.

Pakistan Super League season 3 is being played in UAE ©

The third season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is being played in UAE but it has failed miserably to attract any crowds for the Twenty20 tournament. The organisers have tried to replicate India's cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) and might have succeeded in adding glitz and glamour but it seems no one is interested to go and watch the matches in the stadium. The empty stands have given a perfect opportunity to the Indian fans to compare it with the IPL and troll PSL with funny jokes. From stands to the cheerleaders, no one has been spared.

Season 3 of the PSL kicked off on February 22 with a star-studded opening ceremony at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The cricketing extravaganza had a number of renowned names and not only the current crop of cricketers, the former players were also part of the glitzy ceremony. Celebrities from the world of entertainment were also present for the opening ceremony.

PSL Season 3 came into the limelight after a stunner from Shahid Afridi. Karachi Kings star Afridi grabbed all the headlines against Quetta Gladiators as he pulled off a sensational catch.

Afridi picked up Umar Amin on 31, after the batsman hit a length delivery from Muhammad Irfan with fierce power towards the long-on boundary. When everyone thought the ball was sailing over the boundary rope, Afridi jumped and stuck his right hand up grabbing the ball with one hand and tossing it up in the air. He then ran back inside the playing field and completed the catch successfully.

PSL now has six franchises from Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, Islamabad and Multan.

Topics : Pakistan Cricket Team Shahid Afridi Wahab Riaz Cricket
Highlights
  • The PSL 3 will be played across four venues
  • The matches are being played in UAE currently
  • The eliminators and final will be played in Pakistan
