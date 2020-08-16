MS Dhoni shocked the world when he announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday. Many former and current cricketers, along with fans took to social media to salute the former India captain, thanking him for his contribution to Indian cricket. MS Dhoni had made the announcement on Instagram along with a montage capturing his career with the national team. Dhoni's wife Sakshi had reacted to the post with a heart and folded hands emojis. However, she followed this up with a heartfelt post on her own Instagram account.

"You should be proud of what you have achieved. Congratulations on giving your best to the game. I am proud of your accomplishments and the person you are! I am sure you must have held those tears to say goodbye to your passion. Wishing you health, happiness and wonderful things ahead," Sakshi Singh Dhoni wrote along with a picture of her husband looking at a sunset.

Sakshi also quoted Maya Angelou in her Instagram post.

"People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel."

MS Dhoni had already announced his retirement from Tests in 2014 and on Saturday brought the curtain down on his gilttering ODI and T20I career.

The former India skipper played 350 One-day Internationals (ODIs) and 98 T20 Internationals (T20Is).

In the 50-over format, Dhoni amassed 10,773 runs at an average of 50.57. He has 10 centuries and 73 fifties to his name.

Dhoni scored 1,617 runs in 98 T20Is at an average of 37.60, including two half-centuries.