 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Priya Prakash Varrier Reveals Name Of Her Favourite Indian Cricketer

Updated: 20 February 2018 13:40 IST

Priya Prakash Varrier turned into an overnight sensation when a teaser clip of the movie 'Oru Adaar Love' was shared on social media.

Priya Prakash Varrier Reveals Name Of Her Favourite Indian Cricketer
Priya Prakash Varrier revealed that MS Dhoni was her favourite cricketer. © YouTube

Priya Prakash Varrier pretty much broke the Internet with just a wink and there seems to be no stopping her ever-rising popularity in the country. As Indian men swoon over her girl-next-door charm, the Malayalam actor has revealed that she is a fan of none other than former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Priya turned into an overnight sensation when a teaser clip of the movie Oru Adaar Love was shared on social media, sending the entire country into a meltdown. The video was viewed over 25 million times on YouTube in just one week and over 10 million times on Priya's own recently verified Instagram account.

In an interview to India TV, Priya was asked about her favourite cricketer, "Dhoni is my favourite cricketer," she replied.

Dhoni is currently in South Africa on national duty with the Indian cricket team.

The pandemonium surrounding the 'viral wink' was so much so that the record superstar footballer Cristiano Ronaldo came under threat. The 18-year-old garnered over 600k followers on Instagram in just 24 hours, making her only the third personality to do so.

The top two celebrities holding the positions are reality star, Kylie Jenner with 806k followers in 24 hours and Real Madrid and Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo with 650k followers in a day.

In an interview with NDTV, Priya had admitted the wink was actually spontaneous.

"Actually, the director wanted to capture something cute between me and my hero. So he told me if I can do the eyebrow thing and wink at him. I told him that I could give it a try. That's how it worked out. It was spontaneous and we hadn't planned anything."

"I never thought this would become such a sensation. Everybody told me that it was good. But I never expected it to become a big hit," she added.

Oru Adaar Love, directed by Omar Lulu, is scheduled to release on March 3.

Topics : India Mahendra Singh Dhoni Cricket
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Priya Prakash named MS Dhoni as her favourite cricketer
  • Priya Prakash became an overnight sensation with her wink
  • Dhoni is currently in South Africa with the Indian cricket team
Related Articles
Nidahas Trophy T20I Tri-Nation Series: India Face Sri Lanka In Opener
Nidahas Trophy T20I Tri-Nation Series: India Face Sri Lanka In Opener
India Vs South Africa, 1st T20I: MS Dhoni, Bhuvneshwar Kumar Orchestrate Team Hat-Trick In India
India Vs South Africa, 1st T20I: MS Dhoni, Bhuvneshwar Kumar Orchestrate Team Hat-Trick In India's Win
MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni's World Record Goes Unnoticed In India's T20I Win Over South Africa
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 14 February 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.