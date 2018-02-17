Priya Prakash Varrier, Internet Sensation, Has A New Fan In This South African Cricketer

Malayalam actress Priya Prakash Varrier created ripples in all walks of life with the sensational wink that shot her to fame overnight. Priya turned into an overnight sensation when a teaser clip of the movie Oru Adaar Love was shared on social media, sending the entire Internet into a meltdown. While social media went gaga over Priya, South Africa pacer Lungi Ngidi too followed suit as he was floored soon after watching her. Ngidi took to Twitter on February 14, Valentine's Day, and re-posted a Tweet and captioned it as Valentine's Day done followed by a laughing smiley.

The tweet, in which he was tagged by a user named 'LuciferMinati', has a compilation of Ngidi smiling and blushing after seeing Priya supposedly wink at him.

Appreciating Ngidi on sharing the tweet, the user replied "haha, luv u buddy, thanks for the reply.hope u Liked it, u r best bowler and i m ur fan from india."

Ngidi played an important role in South Africa's 2-1 series win against India in the three-match Test series. Ngidi was the find of the series for South Africa as he finished the second innings of the second Test with figures of 6 for 39, leaving the Indian batting line-up in tatters. In the Test series, the pacer in totality took nine wickets.

In the recently concluded six-match ODI series, which India won 5-1, the 21-year-old scalped eight wickets in four matches that he played.