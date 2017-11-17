 
Prithvi Shaw Slams Fifth First-Class Ton, Edges Closer To Sachin Tendulkar's Record

Updated: 17 November 2017 15:09 IST

Prithvi Shaw has made sensational strides at first-class level since his debut.

Prithvi Shaw plays a shot © AFP

Teen prodigy Prithvi Shaw is continuing his sublime form with the bat after he registered his fifth first-class hundred in his 7th match and 13th innings. His century rescued Mumbai from 64-3 to 162-3 after 53 overs against Andhra. At the age of 18 years and 8 days, Shaw has 5 first-class hundreds and 4 centuries in the Ranji Trophy. He turned 18 last week and it was earlier this month that he had hit his fourth ton. Among Indian batsman, only one player has more first-class hundreds before the age of 18, legendary batsman, Sachin Tendulkar, who had 7 tons.

Shaw's fourth ton came against Odisha against whom he hit a 105 off 153 balls. He scored 18 boundaries before getting out leg-before, scoring at an impressive strike rate of 68.63.

Shaw slammed a hundred on his Ranji Trophy debut and then went to become the youngest player to score a century on his Duleep Trophy debut.

He had announced his arrival in Ranji Trophy by scoring a century on debut against Tamil Nadu in the semi-final in the 2016-'17 season.

New Zealand pacer Trent Boult who had bowled to Shaw during the warm-up games in Mumbai, showered praise on him. "I heard he was 17, I couldn't quite believe it. He played very nicely. I think the ball swung around nicely at the start, and it didn't seem to trouble him", he said.

Shaw had represented the Indian Board President's XI in a one-day warm-up game.

