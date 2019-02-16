 
Prithvi Shaw Set For Cricket Return, Ajinkya Rahane To Lead Mumbai In Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Updated: 16 February 2019 20:53 IST

Prithvi Shaw had also underwent net practice and training earlier after recovering from an ankle injury.

Prithvi Shaw is set to make a return in competitive cricket. © AFP

Prithvi Shaw is set to make a return in competitive cricket for the first time after suffering injury during a warm-up match in Australia last year. Shaw had landed awkwardly while attempting a catch during the warm-up game in Sydney, and left the tour to undergo rehabilitation. After recovering from the ankle injury, the opener had underwent net practice and training. The teen sensation was named in the Mumbai squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which will be led by India's Test specialist Ajinkya Rahane.

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) announced the 15-member squad on its website after the senior selection committee, led by former India pacer Ajit Agarkar, met in Mumbai on Saturday to pick the team for the domestic T20 tournament. It will run from February 21 to 28 in Indore.

The squad also comprises of batsmen like Shreyas Iyer, Siddhesh Lad, Surya Kumar Yadav and experienced wicket keeper-batsman Aditya Tare.

The bowling attack will be led by pacer Dhawal Kulkarni.

Mumbai, who flopped in the recently concluded Ranji Trophy, had won the Vijay Hazare Trophy, the domestic One-daytournament, earlier in the season.

Mumbai squad: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Dhawal Kulkarni, Siddhesh Lad,Aditya Tare, Surya Kumar Yadav, Akash Parkar, Eknath Kerkar, Dhurmil Matkar, Shams Mulani, Shubham Ranjane, Tushar Deshpande and Royston Dias.

(With inputs from agencies)

Topics : Prithvi Shaw Ajinkya Rahane Cricket
