 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Prithvi Shaw "Really Excited" To Join India A For New Zealand Tour

Updated: 16 January 2020 11:14 IST

Prithvi Shaw will be a part of India A for three unofficial ODIs and two unofficial Tests against New Zealand A.

Prithvi Shaw "Really Excited" To Join India A For New Zealand Tour
Prithvi Shaw took to Twitter to announce that he will be joining the India A squad in New Zealand. © AFP

Fit-again opener Prithvi Shaw on Thursday departed for New Zealand to join the India A squad. He will be playing three unofficial ODIs and two unofficial Tests against New Zealand A. "On my way to New Zealand. Really excited to join my teammates. One of my favourite places where we won the ICC U19 World Cup in 2018," Shaw tweeted with a picture of himself from flight.

Shaw had recently suffered a shoulder injury while diving to save an overthrow during Mumbai's Ranji Trophy game against Karnataka. After injuring his left shoulder while fielding, the Mumbai opener was sent to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for an assessment of the injury.

However, on Wednesday, the 20-year old passed his fitness test and was seen batting in the nets.

India 'A' will begin their campaign with a three-match one-day series followed by two four-dayers from January 22.

Shaw could also be in contention for the senior team's Test tour of New Zealand, which begins eleven days after India 'A' finish their tour. The first Test against New Zealand will begin February 21 at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

The India 'A' squad, excluding Shaw, had left for New Zealand last week.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Prithvi Shaw Cricket
Get the latest India vs Australia 2020 news, check out the India vs Australia 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Australia 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Prithvi Shaw departed for New Zealand to join the India A squad
  • Shaw had recently suffered a shoulder injury while diving in a Ranji game
  • India A will begin their campaign with a three-match one-day series
Related Articles
Prithvi Shaw Ruled Out Of India
Prithvi Shaw Ruled Out Of India 'A' Practice Matches In New Zealand With Injury
Ranji Trophy: Prithvi Shaw Rushed To National Cricket Academy After Suffering Shoulder Injury
Ranji Trophy: Prithvi Shaw Rushed To National Cricket Academy After Suffering Shoulder Injury
Ranji Trophy: Shubman Gill Courts Controversy, Prithvi Shaw Suffers Injury Scare
Ranji Trophy: Shubman Gill Courts Controversy, Prithvi Shaw Suffers Injury Scare
Prithvi Shaw, Hardik Pandya Named In India A Squads For New Zealand Tour
Prithvi Shaw, Hardik Pandya Named In India A Squads For New Zealand Tour
"Special Net Bowler" Jasprit Bumrah Helps India Prepare For 2nd ODI Against West Indies
"Special Net Bowler" Jasprit Bumrah Helps India Prepare For 2nd ODI Against West Indies
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 New Zealand New Zealand 112
3 South Africa South Africa 102
4 England England 102
5 Australia Australia 102
Last updated on: 08 January 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.