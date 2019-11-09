 
Prithvi Shaw Promises A Better Version Of Himself "Going Forward" On 20th Birthday

Updated: 09 November 2019 17:09 IST

Prithvi Shaw was handed a back-dated eight-month suspension by the BCCI on July 30 for "inadvertently" consuming a cough syrup that contained the prohibited substance terbutaline.

Prithvi Shaw Promises A Better Version Of Himself "Going Forward" On 20th Birthday
Prithvi Shaw is expected to return to action in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy for Mumbai. © AFP

Young batsman Prithvi Shaw is eyeing a comeback and the 20-year-old is likely to turn out for Mumbai in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy. Shaw was handed a back-dated eight-month suspension by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on July 30 for "inadvertently" consuming a cough syrup that contained the prohibited substance terbutaline. Shaw had a great start to his Test career but couldn't keep the momentum going ahead after his tour to Australia was cut short due to injury.

On Saturday, Shaw shared a video of himself practising in the nets.

"I turn 20 today. I assure it will be Prithvi Shaw 2.0 going forward. Thank u for all the good wishes & support. Will be back in action soon," Shaw captioned the video.

Shaw has played two Tests for India. He impressed in his debut series against the West Indies, scoring a ton on debut in Rajkot and half century in the second and final Test of the two-match series in Hyderabad.

Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Prithvi Shaw Cricket
  • Prithvi Shaw celebrated his 20th birthday on November 9
  • Prithvi Shaw shared a video of himself practicising in the nets
  • Prithvi Shaw assured fans of a better version of himself going forward
