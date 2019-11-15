 
Prithvi Shaw Named In Mumbai's 15-Member Squad For Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Updated: 15 November 2019 13:36 IST

Prithvi Shaw has been included in Mumbai's 15-member squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy and he will be eligible to play from November 17.

Prithvi Shaw Named In Mumbai
Prithvi Shaw will be available to play for Mumbai in their last league game against Assam. © AFP

Prithvi Shaw has been included in the 15-member Mumbai squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament. The 20-year-old, who was given a back-dated eight-month ban for a doping violation on July 30 by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), will be eligible to play from November 17. Mumbai announced their squad for the last two games of the league stage of the Mushtaq Ali trophy and the subsequent super league stage on Thursday.

Shaw will thus be available when they take on Assam in their last league match.

Shaw had earlier shared a video of himself practising in the nets. "I turn 20 today. I assure it will be Prithvi Shaw 2.0 going forward. Thank u for all the good wishes & support. Will be back in action soon," Shaw captioned the video.

Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Prithvi Shaw Cricket
