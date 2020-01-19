Prithvi Shaw Makes Case For Selection With 150 Ahead Of New Zealand Tests

Prithvi Shaw brightened his chances to enter the Indian Test squad after slamming a magnificent 150 against New Zealand XI in Lincoln on Sunday. The promising youngster's crucial knock guided India to post a massive 372 in the second one-day warm up game against the Kiwis. Opening for his side, Shaw took India to a flying start with Mayank Agarwal (32) as they added 89 runs for the opening wicket. With the middle-order failing to deliver, it was Shaw who ensured the visitors reach a good total.

Shaw's knock was laced with 22 boundaries and two hits into the stands.

The 20-year-old had recently suffered a shoulder injury while diving to save an overthrow during Mumbai's Ranji Trophy game against Karnataka. After injuring his left shoulder while fielding, the Mumbai opener was sent to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for an assessment of the injury.

After this brillinat knock, Shaw is likley to be in contention for the senior team's Test tour of New Zealand.

The first Test against New Zealand will begin February 21 at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.