Prithvi Shaw, Hardik Pandya Named In India A Squads For New Zealand Tour

Updated: 23 December 2019 21:31 IST

Prithvi Shaw has been named in India A squad for three one-day games as well as two four-day games, while Hardik Pandya has only been included in the 50-over format.

Prithvi Shaw had made a memorable Test debut last year against the West Indies. © AFP

The in-form Prithvi Shaw on Monday took another step towards an India comeback after being named in the A squad for the tour of New Zealand. The 20-year-old has been named in the squad for three one-day games as well as two four-day games. Shaw has been in sublime touch since returning from an eight-month doping ban last month. The youngster made a spectacular double hundred in Mumbai's Ranji Trophy-opener against Baroda.

Though India have a settled opening pair in Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agawal, Shaw could make the Test squad for the New Zealand series as a reserve opener.

After picking the India A squad for the tour of New Zealand, selection committee chairman MSK Prasad made it clear that they want Shaw to get as much "game time as possible".

Shaw had made a memorable Test debut last year, scoring a hundred against the West Indies in Rajkot.

Hanuma Vihari will captain India in the first-class games in New Zealand and Shubman Gill in the 50-over format.

Test specialists like Ravichandran Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma will get much needed match time in New Zealand ahead of the two-Test series, beginning in Wellington on February 21. The second Test will be played in Christchurch from February 29.

"As we have set the system, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav and Mayank Agarwal will play the second A game," said Prasad.

Agarwal has been picked for both one-dayers as well the two four-day matches. All-rounder Hardik Pandya, who has been recovering from his back surgery, has been named in the one-day squad and is expected to make a national comeback during the tour of New Zealand.

"(As for) Hardik, we will have a look at him in the third week of January," Prasad added.

India A squad for two tour matches and three one-day games: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill (capt), Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Axar Patel, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Warrier, Ishan Porel, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj.

India A squad for 1st four-day game: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Priyank Panchal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Hanuma Vihari (capt), KS Bharat (wk), Shivam Dube, Shahbaz Nadeem, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Warrier, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Ishan Porel, Ishan Kishan.

India A squad for 2nd four-day game: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hanuma Vihari (capt), KS Bharat (wk), Shivam Dube, R Ashwin, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Warrier, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Ishan Porel.

Highlights
  • Prithvi Shaw has been named in India A squad for three one-day games
  • Prithvi Shaw has also been included in two four-day games squads
  • Hardik Pandya has only been included in the 50-over format
