 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Prithvi Shaw Appointed Captain Of India's U-19 Squad For 2018 Cricket World Cup

Updated: 03 December 2017 18:25 IST

Shaw has been in fantastic form in recent months as he amassed a lot of runs for his Mumbai team in the Ranji Trophy.

Prithvi Shaw Appointed Captain Of India's U-19 Squad For 2018 Cricket World Cup
Prithvi Shaw plays a shot during a match © AFP

Teen prodigy and Mumbai batsman Prithvi Shaw will lead India at the U-19 Cricket World Cup 2018 after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the 15-member squad. The 16-team event will be held in New Zealand from January 13 to February 3. India are the joint-most successful team in the history of the tournament, with Australia, having won the title thrice.

"A preparatory camp will be held in Bengaluru from December 8 to 22. Mumbai's Shaw and Bengal's Porel have been permitted to join their Ranji Trophy sides for the quarterfinal stage and will join the camp on December 12," the BCCI said in a statement.

The BCCI has also named five standby players for the tournament -- Om Bhosle, Rahul Chahar, Ninad Rathva, Urvil Patel and Aditya Thakare. Shaw has been in fantastic form in recent months, having amassed a lot of runs for his Mumbai team in the Ranji Trophy.

India finished runners-up in the previous edition two years back in Bangladesh. India won the tournament in 2000, 2008 and 2012. India begin their U-19 World Cup campaign against Australia on January 14 in Mount Maunganui.

Squad:

India U-19: Prithvi Shaw (captain), Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Manjot Kalra, Himanshu Rana, Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag, Aryan Juyal (wicket-keeper), Harvik Desai (wicket-keeper), Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ishan Porel, Arshdeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Shiva Singh, Pankaj Yadav.

(With IANS Inputs)

Topics : Prithvi Pankaj Shaw Board of Control for Cricket in India Cricket
Get the latest India vs Sri Lanka 2017 news, check India vs Sri Lanka 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Sri Lanka 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Prithvi Shaw will lead India at the U-19 Cricket World Cup 2018
  • BCCI announced the 15-man squad on Sunday
  • India finished runners-up in the previous edition two years back
Related Articles
Ranji Trophy: Mumbai Maul Tripura By 10 Wickets To Enter Quarters
Ranji Trophy: Mumbai Maul Tripura By 10 Wickets To Enter Quarters
Ranji Trophy: Prithvi Shaw In The Limelight As Mumbai Face Tripura In Must-Win Match
Ranji Trophy: Prithvi Shaw In The Limelight As Mumbai Face Tripura In Must-Win Match
Prithvi Shaw Slams Fifth First-Class Ton, Edges Closer To Sachin Tendulkar's Record
Prithvi Shaw Slams Fifth First-Class Ton, Edges Closer To Sachin Tendulkar's Record
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 28 November 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.