Prithvi Shaw Appointed Captain Of India's U-19 Squad For 2018 Cricket World Cup

Teen prodigy and Mumbai batsman Prithvi Shaw will lead India at the U-19 Cricket World Cup 2018 after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the 15-member squad. The 16-team event will be held in New Zealand from January 13 to February 3. India are the joint-most successful team in the history of the tournament, with Australia, having won the title thrice.

"A preparatory camp will be held in Bengaluru from December 8 to 22. Mumbai's Shaw and Bengal's Porel have been permitted to join their Ranji Trophy sides for the quarterfinal stage and will join the camp on December 12," the BCCI said in a statement.

The BCCI has also named five standby players for the tournament -- Om Bhosle, Rahul Chahar, Ninad Rathva, Urvil Patel and Aditya Thakare. Shaw has been in fantastic form in recent months, having amassed a lot of runs for his Mumbai team in the Ranji Trophy.

India finished runners-up in the previous edition two years back in Bangladesh. India won the tournament in 2000, 2008 and 2012. India begin their U-19 World Cup campaign against Australia on January 14 in Mount Maunganui.

Squad:

India U-19: Prithvi Shaw (captain), Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Manjot Kalra, Himanshu Rana, Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag, Aryan Juyal (wicket-keeper), Harvik Desai (wicket-keeper), Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ishan Porel, Arshdeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Shiva Singh, Pankaj Yadav.

(With IANS Inputs)