 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

PM Modi Recounts VVS Laxman-Rahul Dravid Partnership To Inspire Students

Updated: 20 January 2020 21:17 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the VVS Laxman-Rahul Dravid partnership and Anil Kumble bowling with a broken jaw as the "power of motivation and positive thinking".

PM Modi Recounts VVS Laxman-Rahul Dravid Partnership To Inspire Students
VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid put on a historic 376-run partnership against Australia in 2001. © Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday motivated students by citing as examples Rahul Dravid and VSS Laxman's epic partnership and Anil Kumble bowling with a broken jaw. During the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' event for students getting ready for exams, the Prime Minister asked them to remember the India-Australia Test series in 2001 to emphasise his message about positive thinking. "Our cricket team was facing setbacks. The mood was not very good. But in those moments can we ever forget what Rahul Dravid and V V S Laxman did? They turned the match around," the PM said.

Exhorting students, he also mentioned Kumble's effort during the 2002 Antigua Test against the West Indies.

"Similarly, who can forget Anil Kumble bowling with an injury. This is the power of motivation and positive thinking," PM Modi said. He termed both Kumble's effort and the 376-run partnership between Dravid and Laxman as the "power of motivation and positive thinking", which helped India stage an incredible turnaround and script a famous win after following on.

Reaching out to students across the country through the third edition of the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' programme at the Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi, the Prime Minister told them not to get demotivated by temporary setbacks.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article VVS Laxman Rahul Dravid Rahul Dravid Cricket
Get the latest ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 news, check out the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • PM Modi was speaking at the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' event for students
  • He spoke about the Dravid-Laxman partnership against Australia in 2001
  • He also spoke about Anil Kumble playing with a broken jaw
Related Articles
India vs Australia: Sachin Tendulkar Leads Wishes As India Outclass Australia In ODI Series Decider
India vs Australia: Sachin Tendulkar Leads Wishes As India Outclass Australia In ODI Series Decider
Rahul Dravid Birthday: BCCI Remembers Special ODI Knock, Wishes Pour In On Social Media
Rahul Dravid Birthday: BCCI Remembers Special ODI Knock, Wishes Pour In On Social Media
Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman Set To Return To CAC: Report
Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman Set To Return To CAC: Report
MS Dhoni Will Wait To See Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson
MS Dhoni Will Wait To See Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson's Performance, Says VVS Laxman
Suresh Raina Turns 33, Virender Sehwag, Shikhar Dhawan Lead Birthday Wishes
Suresh Raina Turns 33, Virender Sehwag, Shikhar Dhawan Lead Birthday Wishes
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 New Zealand New Zealand 112
3 South Africa South Africa 102
4 England England 102
5 Australia Australia 102
Last updated on: 08 January 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.