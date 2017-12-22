Prime Minister Narendra Modi Attends Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's Wedding Reception

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma's wedding reception party in New Delhi on Thursday. Kohli and Anushka had extended the invitation to PM Modi earlier on Wednesday. The wedding reception took place at the Taj Palace Hotel in the capital. The couple had tied the knot in Tuscany, Italy on December 11 in a private wedding ceremony attended by their family and close friends. The couple fondly called 'Virushka', posed for a photo session outside the venue. Virat Kohli was seen sporting a sherwani while Anushka wore a striking red and gold sari.

After their brief honeymoon, somewhere in Europe, Virat and Anuskha landed in the capital for their wedding reception. The couple will travel to South Africa where Virat will start preparing for upcoming series and Anushka will spend New Year's Eve with him and return in first week of January to begin next schedule of a film with Shah Rukh Khan in Mumbai, the spokesperson had said. Talking about Anushka's future assignments, the spokesperson went on to add, "She will also start prepping for Sui Dhaaga as the shooting for the same starts in February 2018 with Varun Dhawan. Anushka will also be busy with the marketing and promotions of Pari which is releasing on 9th February." Kohli will join the India squad for the South Africa series beginning January 5.