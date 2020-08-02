Former President of India Pranab Mukherjee died at 84 on Monday. Leading sportstars like Indian Cricket Team captain Virat Kohli, legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma took to social media to mourn and pay tribute to the elder statesman of Indian politics, who had tested positive for coronavirus and had been in coma after a brain surgery earlier this month. "The nation has lost a brilliant leader. Saddened to hear about the passing of Shri Pranab Mukherjee. My sincere condolences to his family," tweeted Kohli.

"Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee. He served India passionately for several decades. My condolences to his family & loved ones. May his soul rest in peace," batting legend Tendulkar tweeted.

"Rest in Peace #PranabMukherjee ji. An inspiring figure to the nation. My condolences are with his loved ones," India's white-ball vice-captain Rohit Sharma tweeted.

"Extremely saddened to hear about the demise of Former President & Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee," wrote Badminton ace Saina Nehwal.

"Really saddened to hear that former president, Bharat Ratan #PranabMukherjee sir is no more with us. Thank you for your service to the nation. May his soul rest in peace," India women's cricketer Jhulan Goswami tweeted.

"Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of Former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee. My heartfelt condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace," tweeted India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane.

Several others also tweeted their condolences for the former President of India.

"With a Heavy Heart , this is to inform you that my father Shri Pranab Mukherjee has just passed away inspite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital and prayers, duas and prarthanas from people throughout India ! I thank all of You," Pranab Mukherjee's son Abhijit Mukherjee tweeted on Monday.

In the past few weeks, there had been an outpouring of get-well-soon wishes from politicians across parties for the veteran, who was minister of finance, defence and external affairs in several governments until he took the country's highest post.

Mr Mukherjee was President of India from 2012 to 2017.