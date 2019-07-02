Rahul Dravid, who was supposed to join National Cricket Academy (NCA) as its Head of Cricket on July 1, hasn't taken the charge after a Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) member wrote to the Committee of Administrators (CoA) informing them about his potential conflict of interest as he is also a paid employee of India Cements. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) constitution prohibits any individual from holding multiple positions at the same time which brings the former skipper under the conflict of interest ambit.

"Dravid is yet to take charge of the NCA. He will probably will have to resign from India Cements to join NCA," a BCCI official told PTI.

Last month, the BCCI's ethics officer DK Jain had ruled against VVS Laxman after MPCA member Sanjeev Gupta alleged a conflict of interest over the former India batsman holding multiple positions.

Gupta has alleged the same against Dravid in a complaint written to Jain and the CoA on June 30.

Former India captain and junior coach Dravid has been offered a two-year contract to the helm of NCA in Bengaluru.

As Head of Cricket, Dravid will groom the next generation of cricketers and chart out a roadmap for junior cricket.

He will also monitor the upcoming women cricketers besides appointing the coaching staff at NCA and the zonal cricket academies.

The batting great will also spearhead NCA's rehabilitation programme for injured cricketers.

The new role would mean that he won't be able to travel with India A and U-19 teams as he used to.

Former India pacer Paras Mhambrey and Abhay Sharma remain part of the junior team support staff.

