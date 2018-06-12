Poonam Yadav Secures Third Spot In ICC Women's T20I Rankings

Indian leg-spinner Poonam Yadav secured the third spot in the latest ICC Women's T20I ranking for bowlers released on Tuesday. Poonam is now placed behind Australian pacers Megan Schutt and New Zealand off-spinner Leigh Kasperek. The Indian spinner ended as the leading wicket-taker in the recently-concluded Women's Asia T20 Cup with seven wickets in six games. The 26-year-old spinner recently registered her career-best figure of 4/9 in the final of the Women's Asia T20 Cup that India lost by three wickets to Bangladesh.

Asia Cup winners Bangladesh and Pakistan also saw some significant improvements in the players' rankings.

Pakistan left-arm spinner Anam Amin, who finished with three wickets in four games with an economy rate of 2.43 in Asia Cup, jumped up 13 spots to grab the fifth spot.

Bangladesh all-rounder Rumana Ahmed, who was also declared the player of the match in the Asia Cup final, climbed six places to secure 12th position in all rounder's list.

In the ICC T20I rankings for batters, Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur climbed one place to attain the seventh spot after she was named the player of the series for amassing 215 runs in six games in the Asia Cup.

Meanwhile, Smriti Mandhana dropped two places to be placed at ninth spot on the list.

