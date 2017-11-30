 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Police Pass Ben Stokes File To Prosecutors

Updated: 30 November 2017 00:18 IST

British detectives investigating an incident outside a nightclub involving cricketer Ben Stokes have passed a file to the Crown Prosecution Service for a decision on charging.

Police Pass Ben Stokes File To Prosecutors
Stokes is currently in New Zealand after flying to Christchurch to see his extended family. © AFP

British detectives investigating an incident outside a nightclub involving cricketer Ben Stokes have passed a file to the Crown Prosecution Service for a decision on charging. The 26-year-old Durham all-rounder -- who is suspended from playing for England by the ECB -- is currently in New Zealand after flying to Christchurch to see his extended family. "We are now in a position to provide an update on our investigation into a disorder in Bristol which happened during the early hours of Monday September 25," Avon and Somerset Police said in a statement.

"A 27-year-old man suffered a fractured eye socket in the incident on Queens Road, Clifton.

"A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm and was later released under investigation. Three other men, aged 26, 27 and 28, have all voluntarily attended police stations for interview.

"Today we have passed a file to the Crown Prosecution Service and are now seeking charging advice."

The fiery allrounder was tight-lipped after touching down in Christchurch, where he hopes to play first-class cricket for Canterbury in New Zealand's domestic one-day competition.

His stint with the New Zealand side is widely seen as an attempt to stay match-fit if Stokes receives the call to travel to Australia and bolster an England side reeling from a 10-wicket defeat in the first Ashes Test.

Britain's Telegraph newspaper reported that England had contingency plans to fast-track Stokes back into the Ashes squad within 48 hours if police decide not to charge him over the fracas.

That could see him play in the Third Test in Perth starting December 14.

Stokes was born in New Zealand but moved to England as a child when his father Gerard, a former rugby league international, took a coaching role.

Both his parents have since moved back to Christchurch.

The ECB has emphasised that Stokes is on a private trip that had not been set up by the organisation.

Topics : England Benjamin Andrew Stokes Cricket
Get the latest India vs Sri Lanka 2017 news, check India vs Sri Lanka 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Sri Lanka 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Stokes is suspended from playing for England by the ECB
  • Stokes is currently in New Zealand to see his extended family
  • Stokes was born in New Zealand but moved to England as a child
Related Articles
Ashes 2017: The Mitchell Johnson-Kevin Pietersen Twitter War Has A Sad End
Ashes 2017: The Mitchell Johnson-Kevin Pietersen Twitter War Has A Sad End
Ben Stokes, In Ashes Exile, 'Working On Golf Swing' In New Zealand
Ben Stokes, In Ashes Exile, 'Working On Golf Swing' In New Zealand
Ashes 2017: Darren Lehmann Says Aussie 'Adults' Don't Need Curfew
Ashes 2017: Darren Lehmann Says Aussie 'Adults' Don't Need Curfew
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 28 November 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.