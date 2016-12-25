PM Narendra Modi Praises Indian Cricketers, Hockey Teams in 'Mann Ki Baat' Address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised the Indian cricket team and the country's women's, men's junior and women's junior teams for their recent feats in their respective sports.

During his 'Mann ki Baat' address to the country, Modi said it was natural for Indians to feel elated following recents wins in the fields of cricket and hockey. He also reserved special praise for Indian Test skipper Virat Kohli.

"Being Indians, it is but natural for us to feel elated. In the cricket series against England, India has triumphed 4-0. In this, the performance of some of the younger players deserves a special word of praise. The young Karun Nair scored a triple century and K. L. Rahul played a brilliant 199 run innings. Test captain Virat Kohli batted extremely well and also provided inspiring leadership," Modi said.

"Indian Cricket team's off-spin bowler R Ashwin has been declared 'Cricketer of the Year' as well as the 'Best Test Cricketer' by the ICC for the year 2016. My heartiest congratulations and many good wishes go to all of them," he added.

Modi then went on to laud the junior hockey team.

"After a gap of 15 years, there was good news, in fact grand news from the hockey arena too. The junior hockey team lifted the World Cup. This festive occasion came to us after fifteen years as the junior hockey team won the World Cup. Heartiest congratulations to these young players for this grand feat," he said.

"This achievement is a very good omen for the future of our hockey team. Last month our women players too won laurels. Indian women's hockey team won the Asian Champions Trophy and just a few days ago in the under-18 Asia Cup, Indian Women's Hockey Team secured the Bronze Medal. I congratulate all our cricket and hockey team players from the core of my heart," he added.

(With inputs from PTI)