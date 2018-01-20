 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

PM Modi Leads Congratulatory Messages For The Victorious Blind India Cricket Team

Updated: 20 January 2018 20:27 IST

Harbhajan Singh, VSS Laxman, Mithali Raj among others took to Twitter to congratulate the Indian cricket team.

PM Modi Leads Congratulatory Messages For The Victorious Blind India Cricket Team
Team India celebrate after their victory over Pakistan in the final of the Blind Cricket World Cup. © Twitter

Team India successfully defended their Blind Cricket World Cup title by defeating arch-rivals Pakistan by two wickets in an exciting final at Sharjah on Saturday. Pakistan, batting first, scored 308 for eight in their allotted 40 overs as Badar Munir top scored with 57 while Riasat Khan and captain Nisar Ali chipped in with handy 48 and 47 runs respectively. In reply, India chased down the total in the 39th over of the game. India started brilliantly as Sunil Ramesh scored a magnificent 93 giving his team a solid platform to overhaul the total. India skipper Ajar Reddy also played a decisive knock of 63 which helped his team lift the coveted title for the second time. Following their win, Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, took to Twitter to express his heartfelt congratulations to the Indian team.

Apart from PM Modi, India Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee too extended their congratulations to the victorious team.

The Reddy-led team, who remained unbeaten in the tournament, received 15000 AED as the prize money for winning the tournament.

Impressed with the win, veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh and former India cricketer VVS Laxman also took to Twitter to congratulate the Indian team for beating Pakistan yet again in the finals comprehensively.

With this win, India joined Pakistan as the only two teams to have won the title twice.  India had lost the final match in 2014 after beating the same opponents at Cape Town.

Following the win, the Consulate General of India, Dubai announced that the Consulate General of India will organise a felicitation program for the players and officials of Indian blind cricket team on 21 January in Consulate auditorium.

Topics : India Harbhajan Singh VVS Laxman Mithali Raj Cricket
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • India beat Pakistan by two wickets in the 39th over
  • India received 15000 AED as the prize money for winning the tournament
  • This is India's second World Cup title
Related Articles
Blind Cricket World Cup: Sachin Tendulkar Salutes Team India For Winning Title
Blind Cricket World Cup: Sachin Tendulkar Salutes Team India For Winning Title
India Need To Get Basics Right To Win In South Africa, Says Manoj Prabhakar
India Need To Get Basics Right To Win In South Africa, Says Manoj Prabhakar
Harbhajan Singh Backs India To Bounce Back In Third Test Against South Africa
Harbhajan Singh Backs India To Bounce Back In Third Test Against South Africa
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 124
2 South Africa 111
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 20 January 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.