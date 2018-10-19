Watch: After Azhar Ali Shocker, Yet Another Farcical Run-Out Has Twitter In Meltdown

Azhar Ali on Thursday hogged the limelight after his shocking run-out during the Pakistan vs Australia 2nd Test became the talk of the town. However, on Friday, another run-out video popped up on Twitter to rival the absurdity of the Azhar Ali run-out. Miles away from Abu Dhabi, where Azhar Ali embarassed himself to no end, Wellington, New Zealand was the scene for the newest viral video. During a Plunket Shield match between Wellington and Otago, all-rounder Nathan Smith and Michael Rippon were involved in a farcical run-out that has fans on Twitter in complete meltdown.

The incident took place in 47th over when Rippon flicked a ball down to fine leg and took off for what looked like a routine double. But while turning at non-striker's end for the second run, he slipped twice.

Seeing his batting partner's predicament, Smith tried to stop and turn suddenly but he too slipped in the middle of the wicket. Wellington wicketkeeper Lachie Johns nonchalantly took off the bails as both batsmen were on the ground.

#PAKvAUS: Hey look at this weird and hilarious run out!

Plunkett Shield: Hold my pic.twitter.com/qyTGwQHig5 — TarEEK! LaSCARE (@tarequelaskar) October 19, 2018

The hilarious incident in New Zealand's domestic match followed one of the most extraordinary run outs that has ever been seen in the history of Test cricket.

Have you ever seen anything like it? Azhar Ali was run out in the strangest of circumstances earlier today!#PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/s2WbostY10 — ICC (@ICC) October 18, 2018

During Pakistan's second innings, Peter Siddle got Azhar Ali to edge a delivery to third-man. Azhar Ali and batting partner Asad Shafiq were seen chatting in the middle of the pitch, without realising that the ball hadn't reached the boundary.

Mitchell Starc retrieved the ball and threw it to Tim Paine, who quickly whipped off the bails, much to the shock of Azhar Ali. Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur shook his head in disbelief.