 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Watch: After Azhar Ali Shocker, Yet Another Farcical Run-Out Has Twitter In Meltdown

Updated: 19 October 2018 14:08 IST

This latest run-out caps an unusual 24 hours for cricketers running between the wickets.

Watch: After Azhar Ali Shocker, Yet Another Farcical Run-Out Has Twitter In Meltdown
Nathan Smith and Michael Rippon were involved in a hilarious run-out, a day after Azhar Ali's shocker. © Twitter

Azhar Ali on Thursday hogged the limelight after his shocking run-out during the Pakistan vs Australia 2nd Test became the talk of the town. However, on Friday, another run-out video popped up on Twitter to rival the absurdity of the Azhar Ali run-out. Miles away from Abu Dhabi, where Azhar Ali embarassed himself to no end, Wellington, New Zealand was the scene for the newest viral video. During a Plunket Shield match between Wellington and Otago, all-rounder Nathan Smith and Michael Rippon were involved in a farcical run-out that has fans on Twitter in complete meltdown.

The incident took place in 47th over when Rippon flicked a ball down to fine leg and took off for what looked like a routine double. But while turning at non-striker's end for the second run, he slipped twice.

Seeing his batting partner's predicament, Smith tried to stop and turn suddenly but he too slipped in the middle of the wicket. Wellington wicketkeeper Lachie Johns nonchalantly took off the bails as both batsmen were on the ground.

The hilarious incident in New Zealand's domestic match followed one of the most extraordinary run outs that has ever been seen in the history of Test cricket.

During Pakistan's second innings, Peter Siddle got Azhar Ali to edge a delivery to third-man. Azhar Ali and batting partner Asad Shafiq were seen chatting in the middle of the pitch, without realising that the ball hadn't reached the boundary.

Mitchell Starc retrieved the ball and threw it to Tim Paine, who quickly whipped off the bails, much to the shock of Azhar Ali. Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur shook his head in disbelief.

Comments
Topics : Pakistan Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team New Zealand Cricket Team Nathan Smith Michael Rippon Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies news, check out the India vs West Indies 2018 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs WI updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • New Zealand domestic match witnesses hilarious run-out
  • Incident took place during a Plunket Shield match on Friday
  • Run-out follows Azhar Ali's shocker during Pakistan vs Australia 2nd Test
Related Articles
Martin Guptill Ruled Out Of Pakistan vs New Zealand Series Due To Injury
Martin Guptill Ruled Out Of Pakistan vs New Zealand Series Due To Injury
First-Class Match In New Zealand Witnesses Incredible Double 0-For-0 Declaration
First-Class Match In New Zealand Witnesses Incredible Double 0-For-0 Declaration
New Zealand Cricket Association Adds Sexual Consent Guidelines In Players
New Zealand Cricket Association Adds Sexual Consent Guidelines In Players' Handbook
Ish Sodhi Tries Out Rap Music And Has His Team-mates In Splits
Ish Sodhi Tries Out Rap Music And Has His Team-mates In Splits
Gary Stead Replaces Mike Hesson As New Zealand Head Coach
Gary Stead Replaces Mike Hesson As New Zealand Head Coach
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 EnglandEngland 105
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 19 October 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.