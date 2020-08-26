Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday took to Instagram to share a funny throwback picture. Tendulkar, regarded by many as the greatest batsman of all-time, can be seen sitting on a bench giving company to a uniquely designed statue, which is holding a book. "Please do not disturb," Sachin captioned his post, as if he was trying to point out that the statue was completely engrossed in reading that book, hence should not be disturbed. On Tuesday, Sachin took to Twitter to congratulate England's James Anderson for becoming the first fast bowler in the world to pick by 600 wickets in Test cricket.

Praising Anderson's consistency and longevity in game's longest format, Sachin wrote: "What an incredible achievement @jimmy9! Many congratulations on your feat. wickets in Test Cricket over a span of 17 years for a fast bowler is a testament to your grit, perseverance and accurate bowling".

Sachin and records went hand in hand throughout his 24-year long international career that started way back in 1989 and came to an end in 2013.

While records are meant to broken, but some of Sachin's records are like scaling Mount Everest and will take extraordinary effort to surpass.

Sachin holds the record of most runs in international cricket in both One-day Internationals (ODIs) as well as Test cricket. With 18,426 and 15,921 runs in ODIs and Tests respectively, Sachin comfortably sits on top of the scoring charts. His contemporaries who could have posed an immediate threat to his record have already called a time on their international careers.

He is also the only player in the world to complete a century of international hundreds. Sachin also holds the record of playing the greatest number of matches in both ODIs and Tests, with 463 and 200 appearances respectively.