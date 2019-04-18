 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Plea Against BCCI CEO Rahul Johri For Sexual Harassment

Updated: 18 April 2019 16:11 IST

Rashmi Nair in her petition cited about three women who had raised the issue.

Plea Against BCCI CEO Rahul Johri For Sexual Harassment
Rashmi Nair said there was every reason for BCCI Ombudsman to revisit the case against Rahul Johri. © File Photo/AFP

Citing sexual harassment charges, a lawyer has moved the Supreme Court challenging the continuation of Rahul Johri in the capacity of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) CEO. Rashmi Nair, who claims to be a women issue activist, filed the petition in the apex court and has insisted that there was every reason for BCCI Ombudsman DK Jain to revisit the case against Johri. "Johri had a very colourful past in each and every organisation where he worked and he managed to get away with all allegations of sexual harassment levelled against him by threat, coercion or greed," the petition said.

The petitioner also sought to know why the recently appointed ombudsman was not being handed the matter for investigation.

Nair in her petition cited about three women who had raised the issue.

"The three women came for deposition but for some reason one woman did not depose and the other two deposed against Johri. 

"After this team carried out the investigation, there was a difference of opinion between members -- Justice (retd) Rakesh Sharma, Barkha Singh and Veena Gowda -- and giving the benefit of doubt and clean chit despite one member (Gowda) found him guilty (sic)." 

In the report of the independent inquiry by the committee, while Rakesh Sharma and Barkha Singh gave Johri a clean chit, Gowda had said that 'the conduct of Rahul Johri at Birmingham, as a CEO of an institution such as BCCI is unprofessional and inappropriate which would adversely affect its reputation and the same has to be looked at by the concerned authorities'.

Johri had gone to the UK during the 2017 Champions Trophy.

A senior BCCI official had questioned the virtuousness of the Independent Committee itself as one of the members -- Barkha Singh -- was already a chairperson of Delhi and District Cricket Association's (DDCA) internal complaints committee when appointed in the panel to look into allegations against Johri.

After the conclusion of the inquiry, the committee submitted its report to the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) and that was published on the BCCI's website. 

It read: "Since there is no consensus between the two members of the CoA regarding what action should be taken against Rahul Johri, the chairman stated that the natural consequence would be that Johri continues as the CEO of BCCI and is entitled to resume office. 

"Diana Edulji (of the CoA) disagreed with this. However, the chairman reiterated that Rahul Johri should continue as the CEO of BCCI and resume his duties as a natural consequence."

In her petition, Nair said there was every reason for Jain to revisit the case against Johri. 

Comments
Topics : BCCI Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Rashmi Nair is a women's activist
  • The petitioner sought to know why BCCI ombudsman is not handed the matter
  • Rahul Johri was appointed BCCIs CEO in June 2016
Related Articles
India 2019 World Cup Squad To Be Picked On April 15
India 2019 World Cup Squad To Be Picked On April 15
BCCI Ombudsman To Decide Quantum Of Punishment For S Sreesanth, Says Supreme Court
BCCI Ombudsman To Decide Quantum Of Punishment For S Sreesanth, Says Supreme Court
Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul Summoned By Ombudsman, BCCI Looks To End Controversy Before World Cup
Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul Summoned By Ombudsman, BCCI Looks To End Controversy Before World Cup
Ombudsman Sends Notices To Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul For Deposition In "Koffee" Controversy
Ombudsman Sends Notices To Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul For Deposition In "Koffee" Controversy
IPL 2019: Opening Ceremony Funds Donated To Armed Forces
IPL 2019: Opening Ceremony Funds Donated To Armed Forces
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 29 March 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.