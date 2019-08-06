 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Players From Ladakh Can Represent Jammu & Kashmir For Now In Ranji, Says CoA Chief Vinod Rai

Updated: 06 August 2019 15:38 IST

Asked if Ladakh will become a voting member of the BCCI like Puducherry, which is also a Union Territory, Vinod Rai said that there has been no discussion on the matter as of now.

Players From Ladakh Can Represent Jammu & Kashmir For Now In Ranji, Says CoA Chief Vinod Rai
Vinod Rai said the BCCI has nothing to worry and cricket is expected to continue in the valley as usual. © NDTV

Cricketers emerging from the newly-created union territory of Ladakh will represent Jammu and Kashmir in the domestic circuit for the time being, Indian cricket's Committee of Administrators (COA) chief Vinod Rai said on Tuesday. The government on Monday bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir to create two union territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir but the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) won't have any separate state body for the newest UT for the time being.

"We are not thinking of having a separate state body for Ladakh as of now. The players from that region will continue to qualify to represent Jammu and Kashmir in all BCCI domestic competitions," Rai told PTI on Tuesday.

The J&K Ranji team is not known to have featured a player from Ladakh till date.

The upcoming Ranji Trophy season is scheduled to start in December later this year.

Asked if Ladakh will become a voting member of the BCCI like Puducherry, which is also a Union Territory, Rai said that there has been no discussion on the matter as of now.

"Nothing of that sort has been discussed as of now. The arrangement remains the same like it is for Chandigarh which is also a Union territory. Their players either play for Punjab or Haryana in domestic competitions," Rai said.

On the situation in Kashmir after the government decided to revoke provisions of Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, Rai said the BCCI has nothing to worry and cricket is expected to continue in the valley as usual.

"We are confident that J&K will play their home games in Srinagar just like last year. There has been no discussion on having an alternate home venue as of now. So nothing changes on that front," Rai said.

Recently, all the age-group as well as senior team camps in Srinagar were indefinitely postponed after a state government advisory with regards to a terror threat on Amarnath Yatris.

The Jammu and Kashmir team's mentor along with 100 aspirants left the valley due to the prevailing security situation.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Cricket BCCI Vinod Rai
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • The government on Monday bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir in to two UTs
  • The J&K Ranji team is not known to have featured a player from Ladakh
  • The upcoming Ranji Trophy season is scheduled to start in December
Related Articles
BCCI Elections To Take Place On October 22
BCCI Elections To Take Place On October 22
BCCI CEO Gender Counselling Matter Will Be Dealt Within 10 Days: Vinod Rai
BCCI CEO Gender Counselling Matter Will Be Dealt Within 10 Days: Vinod Rai
Hardik Pandya-KL Rahul Controversy: E-Mails Fly In Huge Cricket Panel Rift Over Probe
Hardik Pandya-KL Rahul Controversy: E-Mails Fly In Huge Cricket Panel Rift Over Probe
Diana Edulji Slams CoA Chief Vinod Rai, Calls Process Of Appointing India Women
Diana Edulji Slams CoA Chief Vinod Rai, Calls Process Of Appointing India Women's Team Coach "Unconstitutional And Illegal"
"Indian Women Had A Bad Day": Diana Edulji Defends Mithali Raj
"Indian Women Had A Bad Day": Diana Edulji Defends Mithali Raj's Exclusion From Playing XI Against England
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.