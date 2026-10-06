Cricketers retiring early from Tests to pursue franchise-based T20 leagues is a worry, but they can't really be blamed for wanting to earn more by playing less, says Fraser Stewart, Head of Cricket at MCC, the global guardian of the Laws and Spirit of the game. Stewart welcomed the International Cricket Council's recent decision to approve the use of pink balls in daytime Tests on a trial basis to reduce the effect of fading light in the final session of the day. He believes it could spark fresh interest in the format and liberate it from the vagaries of nature. "That's something that ICC, and I believe in a bilateral series, say India playing Australia, it's for them to agree amongst themselves, for a particular game, are we going to use a pink ball?" Stewart responded to a PTI query.

Stewart was in town to launch the Kannada edition of the Laws of Cricket app of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) in partnership with the Association of Cricket Umpires Karnataka (ACUK).

"Either they think there might be bad light, that it's going to cause a problem, or try to get more people in the ground so that they can come after work and you can get more people watching the Test match," Stewart elaborated.

"If both the teams are happy to play with a pink ball, perhaps because they think it will mean that there can be more play because of bad weather, then it seems to make sense. Anything that means that there's more play and that more people can see the game, it makes sense," he added.

Stewart was a tad concerned about the continuing trend of players leaving Test cricket to ply their trade in franchise leagues.

"We're seeing people retire from Test cricket earlier because there is more money in franchise cricket. You can't necessarily blame a player if they can play less and earn more because that's what's happening.

"This is not really a matter for MCC; it's more for the ICC and the governing bodies. It's about trying to get a programme of cricket that caters for all. We want to see the best players playing Test cricket."

In the latest instance, New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell opted for a casual contract with his board to pursue more opportunities in the Big Bash and other such leagues.

"But we also totally recognise the need and the importance and the value that's created by these franchise leagues that perhaps helps to fund Test cricket.

"So, I think there is a place for everything, but it is a crammed schedule and it's a worry if really good Test cricketers are retiring from that format earlier than perhaps people would like just so they can play shorter formats," he added.

Stewart also wants to see an increase in the pace of the game by stopping batters from employing time-wasting techniques, particularly in the final hour of a Test match when the light begins to fade.

The ICC altered the playing conditions, effective from October 1, and batters wasting time will be warned for the first and second instances, while five runs will be awarded to the fielding side if they repeat the offence for a third time.

Stewart viewed it as a move in the right direction.

"I'm pleased to say that in the changes that have come in last week, ICC have incorporated every single change (the MCC recommended) into their playing conditions, which is important. Actually, the law (to prevent time-wasting) has always been there," he said.

"But it's just rarely been enforced and I think now ICC have said, right, we're going to try and toughen up on this a bit. I think the more we can do to try and speed up play, the better. Otherwise, the public, who pay a lot of money to watch cricket, feel short-changed.

"I think what the umpires try to do is highlight to the players that there are laws that cover this and, if you do waste time, it will catch up and there will be an in-game penalty of runs rather than a fine afterwards, which sometimes doesn't really make that much of an impact," he explained.

Franchise cricket can't be ignored

The experienced administrator underscored the sanctity of Test cricket, but also said that T20 leagues, which are now being played across the world, cannot be ignored or made the villain of the piece when talking about the future of the game.

"The IPL has been incredible in transforming the finances of world cricket and we now see, obviously, a lot of the leagues around the world have ownership from IPL teams. I would also think from an MCC Spirit of Cricket point of view," he pointed out.

He also emphasised the role played by franchise cricket in ensuring increased interactions between international rivals, thereby reducing tensions on the field.

"I think franchise cricket has had a really positive effect on that because back in the day, people would only play each other as internationals. Now, they play with and against each other in so many leagues that they quite often are teammates, say, Steve Smith and Virat Kohli," he said.

"I actually think that the levels of behaviour and respect between teams have been helped by franchise cricket. So, I think it's been a good thing," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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