Peter Siddle, veteran Australian fast bowler, announced his retirement from international cricket on Sunday after a 67-Test career, with national coach Justin Langer praising him as giving his "heart and soul" to the team. The 35-year-old had been called up to the second Test squad in Melbourne but was not selected in the side to face New Zealand and decided to call it quits. "Just being able to play, to walk out, wear the baggy green -- I'd watched guys like Punter (Ricky Ponting), Steve Waugh, guys like that wear it, represent Australia," he said.

"Every time I stepped out was amazing, I don't think I could pick one special one.

"At the end of the day, to play one is amazing, to end up playing what I did is truly special."

Siddle, who played a key role in helping Australia retain the Ashes in England earlier this year, went to the Australian dressing room at the Melbourne Cricket Ground to tell his teammates personally.

"The year after I retired from playing, Matty Hayden and Ricky Ponting were raving about this guy called Peter Siddle," Langer said.

"If it came from them, you knew it was right and so it proved throughout his brilliant international career.

"He is an unbelievable bloke and an extremely good cricketer. He is the everything of what a team player is. He has given his heart and soul to the Australian team and the game of cricket."

Siddle took 221 wickets from his 67 Tests including eight five-wicket hauls.

He is the 13th highest Test wicket-taker among Australian bowlers and is best remembered for the hat-trick he claimed on his 26th birthday against England in Brisbane in 2010.

He also played 20 one-day internationals and two Twenty20 internationals.

Siddle will continue to play at domestic level, including for the Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League and Victoria in the Sheffield Shield.