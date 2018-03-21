Peshawar Zalmi Pip Quetta Gladiators By 1 Run In Thriller As PSL Returns To Pakistan

Peshawar Zalmi defeated Quetta Gladiators by one run in the first eliminator with a last-ball thriller in Lahore as the third edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) returned home on Tuesday. The first 31 matches of the league were held in Dubai and Sharjah. Quetta, chasing 158 for victory, needed 25 in the last over with Anwar Ali smashing three sixes and a boundary to keep the target down to three, but his partner Mir Hamza was run out as the batsmen tried a second run. Peshawar Zalmi notched up 157 all out in 20 overs with former England all-rounder Liam Dawson scoring a 35-ball 62 with six boundaries and four sixes. Pakistan paceman Rahat Ali took 4-16.