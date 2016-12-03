 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

PCB Not to Follow PHF, Won't Boycott Cricket Ties With India

Updated: 03 December 2016 20:35 IST

PHF secretary Shahbaz Ahmad said that in order to register its protest, it would not take part in any competition in India.

PCB Not to Follow PHF, Won't Boycott Cricket Ties With India
PCB not to follow the footsteps of Pakistan Hockey Federation © AFP

Karachi:

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Shaharyar Khan has refused to follow in the footsteps of Pakistan Hockey Federation which announced this week that it would boycott future international events in India.

PHF secretary Shahbaz Ahmad has said that in order to register its protest with the International Hockey Federation (FIH) for dropping Pakistan from the Junior World Cup in India this month, it would not take part in any competition in India.

But Khan, a career diplomat, made it clear that the PCB would not follow in the footsteps of the PHF in announcing any boycott of ties with India in India.

"Look, we will not take any such decision because it will be unfair to millions of people who want to watch Indo-Pak matches. Secondly, whenever we play against each other it means big financial benefits for the Boards and players and any boycott will only hurt us financially," said Khan who had earlier made threats of boycotting India in ICC events.

"By boycotting matches with India, we will only hurt ourselves," he said.

Khan said Pakistan was looking forward to having constructive discussions with the BCCI officials later this month during the Asian Cricket Council meeting in Colombo.

Khan said the next meeting of the ICC had already been moved to Dubai from Mumbai due to the strained relations between Pakistan and India.

Earlier, PHF secretary Ahmad said the national hockey body has asked the FIH to form an independent panel to look into the whole issue which led to the ouster of Pakistan from the Junior World Cup in Lucknow.

"In future we will not send our teams to India for any competition. The way we were dumped from the Junior World Cup has damaged our hockey as the tournament was important for us to prepare new players for our senior team," Ahmad said.

"It was the responsibility of the FIH to ensure we got visas. We are boycotting all events in India. They say we did not confirm our participation in time and made hotel bookings.

The fact is we were waiting for the visas and secondly the hotel asks us for a non-refundable deposit of four million Indian rupees which we could not afford given our financial status. We were not in a position to deposit such a big amount without being sure if we will get the visas," Ahmad said.

India is due to host the hockey Asia Cup and FIH World Cup in 2017 and 2018.

Topics : India Pakistan Cricket
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • PCB chairman Shaharyar Khan refused to follow PHF
  • Pakistan hockey has boycotted to participate in India
  • PCB wants to continue cricketing ties with India
Related Articles
Moeen Ali Rewrites History; Joins Jacques Kallis, Ian Botham in Record Books
Moeen Ali Rewrites History; Joins Jacques Kallis, Ian Botham in Record Books
Yuvraj Singh Spends Time With Cancer-Afflicted Children
Yuvraj Singh Spends Time With Cancer-Afflicted Children
Virat Kohli Tops Forbes' Scroll of Fame
Virat Kohli Tops Forbes' Scroll of Fame
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 105
3 Pakistan 102
4 South Africa 102
5 England 101
Last updated on: 21 December 2016

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2016. All rights reserved.