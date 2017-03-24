PCB Mulling Legal Action Against BCCI

Unhappy over India's refusal to play Pakistan in a full bilateral series since 2007, which resulted in losses to the effect of millions of dollars, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is all set to target India again at the International Cricket Council (ICC) meet in April and is planning to take legal action against the Indian board. PCB chief Shahryar Khan said the board had completed its homework on the legal options available to press a case against the Indian board."Our legal preparations are complete but first we will take up the issue of the scheduled series with India in November-December this year at the ICC meeting next month," said Shahryar Khan, a former career diplomat.

"We want to first talk with the new representatives of Indian cricket board in the ICC meeting and ask them about the status of the scheduled series under the MOU signed between both boards in 2014," he said.

The PCB, aware of the existing relations between the two countries, has already talked about inviting Bangladesh or Sri Lanka in the same window that India was supposed to play.

Shahryar Khan said that since 2007 and after the MOU was signed, Pakistan cricket has suffered huge losses because India had not even agreed to give Pakistan a chance to host its due series at a neutral venue.

"We have lost at least two home series against India and that calculates to millions of dollars in revenues for us," he said.

The PCB chief also admitted that the Federation of International Cricketers Association was a big hurdle in the way of international cricket returning to Pakistan.

"We held the final of the Pakistan Super League successfully in Lahore but even now Test-playing boards are not receptive to sending their teams to Pakistan because of security concerns," he admitted.

He said this included the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) which Pakistan has now requested to play at least two T20 matches in Lahore. Pakistan is due to play a series in Bangladesh in July-August this year.

Shahryar Khan said that talks were also on for a World XI to tour Pakistan later this year.

"The fact is that FICA has advised cricket boards and players not to tour Pakistan at this time because of security fears. They even advised the West Indies board from playing a few games in Lahore.

"We are now trying to talk to them, their security experts and get them to come and see for themselves the security arrangements we are capable of providing to teams," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

