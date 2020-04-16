Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

PCB Looking To Partner With Emirates Cricket Board For Hosting ICC Events

Updated: 16 April 2020 11:53 IST

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ehsan Mani said he has begun talks with the Emirates Cricket Board to increase chances of getting hosting rights.

PCB Looking To Partner With Emirates Cricket Board For Hosting ICC Events
Ehsan Mani said that the PCB has expressed interest in hosting five or six upcoming ICC events. © AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is planning to bid for the ICC events in the cycle of 2023 to 2031 jointly with Emirates Cricket Board. PCB chairman Ehsan Mani said in a podcast hosted by the country's board that it is important for Pakistan cricket and its development to host major ICC tournaments. "We had expressed an interest to host five to six events and, frankly, it is likely we won't be getting more than one or two. But we also thought out of the box to bid jointly with another country," Mani said.

"I have already begun speaking with the Emirates Cricket Board for a team-up to increase the chances of hosting some of it together but, again, it needs cooperation. There are a few events with 16 games and then there are events with 30-40 games, so depending on the scale, the workload can be divided between us," Mani said.

The ICC had invited expressions of interest from its Member nations until March 15 for 20 global events that will be held in the 2023-2031 cycle but due to the coronavirus pandemic the meetings have been deferred indefinitely, ESPNcricinfo reported.

"We intend to make a very serious expression of our interest in this matter and we will be getting full government support as well. The ICC delegation did meet with Dr Fahmida Mirza, the Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination who also handles sports in the country, and they [the ICC] got a very positive impression (of our intent and ability to host global events)," the PCB chairman said.

Pakistan was supposed to host the 2008 Champions Trophy (which was later postponed and staged in South Africa) and the 2011 ODI World Cup but lost the hosting rights as several nations refused to tour Pakistan over security concerns in the wake of rising terrorist attacks in the country.

Pakistan played their first Test on home soil after a gap of ten years in December 2019.

In 2009, the Sri Lankan team was on their way to the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore for a Test match with Pakistan, when terrorists fired indiscriminately on their bus.

That attack left eight people dead and injured seven Sri Lankan players and staff. Since then, international cricket had eluded Pakistan with no high-profile team visiting the country for a full-length tour.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Pakistan Cricket Board International Cricket Council Cricket
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Ehsan Mani said the PCB wants to host ICC tournaments
  • He said they are in talks to partner with Emirates Cricket Board
  • He said a partnership increases their chances to host tournaments
Related Articles
PCB Chairman Says Having Or Not Having Asia Cup Not A Decision Between India And Pakistan
PCB Chairman Says Having Or Not Having Asia Cup Not A Decision Between India And Pakistan
Umar Akmal To Not Appeal Against Corruption Charges
Umar Akmal To Not Appeal Against Corruption Charges
Pakistan Cricketers Allowed To Participate In Maximum Of 4 Leagues: PCB
Pakistan Cricketers Allowed To Participate In Maximum Of 4 Leagues: PCB
PSL Semi-Finals, Final Could Be Held In November: Pakistan Cricket Board CEO
PSL Semi-Finals, Final Could Be Held In November: Pakistan Cricket Board CEO
PCB CEO Slams Mohammad Hafeez For Questioning Tainted Sharjeel Khans Comeback
PCB CEO Slams Mohammad Hafeez For Questioning Tainted Sharjeel Khan's Comeback
Advertisement

Advertisement

WT20 Matches
India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 110
3 Australia Australia 108
4 England England 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 06 March 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.