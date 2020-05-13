Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

PCB Includes 17-Year-Old Naseem Shah In Central Contract List, Babar Azam Gets ODI Captaincy

Updated: 13 May 2020 21:21 IST

Pakistan fast bowlers Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz have lost their central contracts, while the 17-year-old pace sensation Naseem Shah was handed a central contract for the first time.

PCB Includes 17-Year-Old Naseem Shah In Central Contract List, Babar Azam Gets ODI Captaincy
17-year-old Naseem Shah was included in the "C" category for the first time. © Twitter

Pakistan fast bowlers Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz have lost their central contracts after the pair decided to focus on white-ball cricket, officials said Wednesday, as selectors promote younger pacemen. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) also confirmed Azhar Ali as Test captain and Babar Azam as one-day and Twenty20 captain for the upcoming season starting in July. Eighteen players in three categories received central contracts guaranteeing their monthly salaries and benefits for 12 months.

The exclusion of Amir and Riaz comes as young fast bowlers are given a chance, with 17-year-old pace sensation Naseem Shah included in the "C" category for the first time.

Naseem became the youngest Test bowler in history to take a five-wicket haul in an innings and a hat-trick in consecutive Tests against Sri Lanka (December 2019) and Bangladesh (February 2020) in Karachi and Rawalpindi.

Another young pacer Shaheen Shah was bumped up to the "A" group after he featured in all three formats for Pakistan in the past 12 months.

"The selectors have made the tough decisions to leave out Amir and Wahab but considering Amir and Wahab decided to focus on white-ball cricket this was the right move," chief selector and head coach Misbah-ul-Haq said.

The move by the PCB comes after Amir announced his retirement from Test cricket at the age of 28, and after Riaz took an indefinite break from Tests to focus on Twenty20 matches.

Former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed and leg-spinner Yasir Shah were demoted from "A" to "B" category after lacklustre performances, while injured fast bowler Hasan Ali also lost his contract.

Pakistan is scheduled to play nine Tests, six one-day internationals and 20 T20Is, besides the Asia Cup and the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2020, but that will depend on the coronavirus outbreak.

The PCB has also created a new Emerging Players' Category. The first inductees are Haider Ali and fast bowlers Haris Rauf and Mohammad Hasnain.

PCB Men's Central Contract List for 2020-21:

Category A: Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Category B: Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shan Masood, Yasir Shah

Category C: Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Naseem Shah, Usman Shinwari

Emerging Players' Category: Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team Naseem Shah Mohammad Babar Azam Babar Azam Wahab Riaz Wahab Riaz Pakistan Cricket Board Cricket
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Pakistan's Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz have lost their central contracts
  • Babar Azam got the ODI captaincy for upcoming season starting in July
  • The PCB handed central contracts to 18 players across three categories
Related Articles
Umar Akmal, Pakistan Crickets Enfant Terrible, Faces Reckoning
Umar Akmal, Pakistan Cricket's Enfant Terrible, Faces Reckoning
Shoaib Akhtar Responds To PCB Legal Counsels Defamation Notice, Calls It "Defective"
Shoaib Akhtar Responds To PCB Legal Counsel's Defamation Notice, Calls It "Defective"
Umar Akmal Showed No Remorse For Failing To Report Fixing Approaches: PCB Disciplinary Panel Head
Umar Akmal Showed No Remorse For Failing To Report Fixing Approaches: PCB Disciplinary Panel Head
Everyone Got Second Chance, PCB Never Tried To Save Me: Mohammad Asif
Everyone Got Second Chance, PCB Never Tried To Save Me: Mohammad Asif
Coronavirus: PCB To Provide Support To First-Class Cricketers, Match Officials
Coronavirus: PCB To Provide Support To First-Class Cricketers, Match Officials
Advertisement

Advertisement

WT20 Matches
India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 Australia Australia 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 115
3 India India 114
4 England England 105
5 Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 91
Last updated on: 01 May 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.