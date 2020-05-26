Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Learnt A Lot From Bowling In "High-Pressure Situations" In IPL, Says Pat Cummins

Updated: 26 May 2020 16:44 IST

Pat Cummins said that playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) helped him gain experience and fast-tracked his growth as a bowler.

Learnt A Lot From Bowling In "High-Pressure Situations" In IPL, Says Pat Cummins
Pat Cummins was bought by the Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 15.5 crore in 2019. © BCCI

Australia pacer Pat Cummins believes that players tend to learn a lot from playing the Indian Premier League (IPL). He also said that playing IPL helped in fast-tracking his growth as he bowled the last overs of a T20 inning and it helped him to grow and develop his game. In IPL auction 2019, Cummins became the most expensive foreign player as he was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for a whopping price of INR 15.5 crore. "In previous IPL stints I was in a position where I was bowling the last couple of overs in a situation where it could either win or lose the match and that's just a huge experience, it just really fast-tracked me," cricket.com.au quoted Cummins as saying.

"Rahul Dravid was my coach, I have played with Jacques Kallis, Wasim Akram was a bowling coach at Kolkata. You get to spend some time with amazing cricketers and get different insights and at the same time be put in some high-pressure situations. Each time I've played, I've felt like I've learnt a lot in those six or seven weeks," he added.

Cummins is currently the number one ranked bowler in the ICC Test rankings.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) was scheduled to commence from March 29, however, the tournament has been suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The reason it (IPL) was so important for so many players this year was leading into a T20 World Cup and even if that does get moved, it's still going to be on at some stage. You look at what's the best opportunity for your cricket and what you're going to get the most out of," Cummins said.

Australia is slated to host the T20 World Cup in October-November this year, however, it might be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) might also look to schedule the Indian Premier League (IPL) in October-November if the T20 World Cup gets postponed.

All international cricket has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article BCCI IPL 2020 International Cricket Council Patrick James Cummins Pat Cummins Jacques Kallis Jacques Kallis Rahul Dravid Rahul Dravid Wasim Akram ICC T20 World Cup 2020 Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata Knight Riders Australia Australia Cricket Team Cricket
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Pat Cummins talked about how IPL helped him in his career
  • Cummins was a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders back in 2014
  • Kolkata Knight Riders bought the pacer back in 2019 for Rs 15.5 crore
Related Articles
"Moves Like Jagger": David Warner, Daughters Show Off Thumkas In Latest Video
"Moves Like Jagger": David Warner, Daughters Show Off 'Thumkas' In Latest Video
"Your Wife Will Set You Up An Account": David Warner Invites Virat Kohli For A Dance Duet
"Your Wife Will Set You Up An Account": David Warner Invites Virat Kohli For A Dance Duet
Ian Chappell Feels, Top Australian Cricketers Should Choose Domestic Competition Over IPL
Ian Chappell Feels, Top Australian Cricketers Should Choose Domestic Competition Over IPL
Pat Cummins Says He Would Love To Be Part Of Big Bash League Again
Pat Cummins Says He Would Love To Be Part Of Big Bash League Again
David Warner Turns Thor, Proves He Is "Worthy" In Latest TikTok Video. Watch
David Warner Turns Thor, Proves He Is "Worthy" In Latest TikTok Video. Watch
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 Australia Australia 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 115
3 India India 114
4 England England 105
5 Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 91
Last updated on: 01 May 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.