Tributes poured in for former India cricketer Parthiv Patel who announced his retirement from all forms of the game on Wednesday. Patel's former India teammate Sachin Tendulkar wrote on Twitter: "Congratulations on a wonderful career, Parthiv! Your never say never attitude is something that has always stood out for me and I still remember the gutsy innings you played against Pakistan at Rawalpindi as an opener. All the very best for your future endeavours my friend."

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a video highlighting Patel's cricket career.

WATCH - https://t.co/Z33ZNZ1UnS pic.twitter.com/6MQovpa9Hs — BCCI (@BCCI) December 9, 2020

Patel's India and Gujarat teammate Jasprit Bumrah also wished his senior pro. "Good luck for what the future holds,@parthiv9 and congratulations on a superb career! It was a pleasure playing alongside you," wrote Bumrah on Twitter.

Good luck for what the future holds,@parthiv9 and congratulations on a superb career! It was a pleasure playing alongside you. — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) December 9, 2020

"You were my first opening partner in international cricket, will always cherish the camaraderie we shared both on and off the field," wrote Ajinkya Rahane in his Instagram stories.

"Congratulations #ParthivPatel on a very good career. Your determination to continue to work hard and dream big despite many challenges was fantastic and I wish the best for you in the future. Happy retirement Nikke !" wrote Virender Sehwag.

Congratulations #ParthivPatel on a very good career. Your determination to continue to work hard and dream big despite many challenges was fantastic and I wish the best for you in the future. Happy retirement Nikke ! pic.twitter.com/P0d4E0WjDk — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 9, 2020

Fast bowler Jhulan Goswami called Patel a "hardworking cricketer."

Congratulations #ParthivPatel on a wonderful career! A hardworking cricketer. Wishing you the best for your life ahead. Happy retirement! @parthiv9 — Jhulan Goswami (@JhulanG10) December 9, 2020

"Well done on a wonderful career," wrote India off-spinner R Ashwin.

Well done on a wonderful career..I totally enjoyed playing with and against you over the years and wish you the best for whatever you take up next. https://t.co/oEojamn3z8 — Ashwin (@ashwinravi99) December 9, 2020

One of Patel's IPL teams Royal Challengers Bangalore also wished the cricketer a happy retirement.

Right from his debut for , to his final IPL season in 2020, @parthiv9 showed us how important it is to have a strong character and work hard. It was a pleasure having you at RCB. Best wishes for the life ahead and thank you for all the memories#PlayBold #ThankYouParthiv pic.twitter.com/2bg9u7OyzF — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) December 9, 2020

Patel made his debut in 2002 in a Test series in England and played 25 Tests, 38 One-day Internationals and two Twenty20 Internationals for India in a career stretching over 18 years.

He last turned out for India during the Test series in South Africa in 2018.