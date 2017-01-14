 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Parthiv Patel Guides Gujarat to Maiden Ranji Trophy Title

Updated: 14 January 2017 19:05 IST

Parthiv Patel helped Gujarat win their maiden Ranji Trophy title in what was a record chase in the final of the prestigious domestic cricket tournament.

Parthiv Patel Guides Gujarat to Maiden Ranji Trophy Title
Parthiv Patel scored a brilliant 143 to help Gujarat to their maiden Ranji Trophy title. © PTI

Parthiv Patel played a captain's knock to guide Gujarat to their maiden Ranji Trophy title by beating defending champions Mumbai by five wickets on Day 5 of the final at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Saturday. The wicketkeeper-batsman smashed an unbeaten 143 runs which helped Gujarat to chase down a formidable target of 312 runs.

Resuming the day at 47 for no loss, Gujarat finally achieved the target half an hour into the final session of play. This is the highest total chased down in a Ranji Trophy final with the previous best being 310 by Hyderabad vs Nawanagar way back in 1937-38.

Gujarat have now joined an elite list comprising Holkar, Delhi, Karnataka and Haryana as the teams to defeat Bombay/Mumbai in a Ranji Trophy final. Mumbai have won the tournament 41 times, more than any other team.

 

 

 

 

"It was fantastic. Winning Ranji Trophy for Gujarat was a dream for all of us. Glad that I could score a century," said Patel, who was also named the Man of the Match after scoring his 25th first class century.

"I was taking my chances and am glad that they paid off. Manprit (Juneja) played brilliantly. When we needed momentum, last evening, Priyank Panchal played well. RP Singh has worked really well with the boys. The credit should go to the young boys. As an experienced player, you have to put your hand in big games and I am glad that I put my hand up."

 

 

 

 

Gujarat have become the 17th team to win the prestigious title and will now play the Irani Cup in Mumbai vs Rest of India from January 20. The team from the western most state of India had only once reached the final way back in 1950-51 when they lost the match to Holkar.

 

 

 

 

"Parthiv played a good knock and rode his luck quite a bit. We have ourselves to blame for the catches dropped behind the wicket. I am proud of the team, the way they played this season," said Mumbai captain Aditya Tare.

"The way we played in the first innings.. could've been better. We played some silly shots. Shardul and Sandhu bowled their heart out today. Even Abhishek (Nayar). Our fielding could've been better."

Topics : Parthiv Patel Abhishek Nayar Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore Cricket
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • This is Gujarat's maiden Ranji Trophy title
  • Mumbai were the defending champions
  • Gujarat last reached the final way back in 1950-51
Related Articles
Wriddhiman Saha, Karun Nair Named in Cheteshwar Pujara-Led Rest of India Squad For Irani Cup
Wriddhiman Saha, Karun Nair Named in Cheteshwar Pujara-Led Rest of India Squad For Irani Cup
Ranji Trophy Final: Parthiv Patel, Manprit Juneja Pave Way For Gujarat's Handy Lead vs Mumbai
Ranji Trophy Final: Parthiv Patel, Manprit Juneja Pave Way For Gujarat's Handy Lead vs Mumbai
Ranji Trophy Final: Gujarat Chasing History Against Mighty Mumbai
Ranji Trophy Final: Gujarat Chasing History Against Mighty Mumbai
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 109
3 South Africa 107
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 14 January 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.