Wishes poured in for former India wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel as he turned 36 on Tuesday. The Board of Cricket Control in India led the wishes, with former teammates Harbhajan Singh and RP Singh also joining in. Tuesday also marked Parthiv's wedding anniversary and RP Singh wished him a happy anniversary as well. "Here's wishing former #TeamIndia wicketkeeper-batsman @parthiv9 a very happy birthday," the Indian cricket board tweeted. "Happy birthday nikke @parthiv9 love always," wrote Harbhajan, with hug emojis. "Wish you a happy birthday @parthiv9 and happy anniversary to both of you," wrote former India pacer RP Singh.

Wish you a happy birthday @parthiv9 and happy anniversary to both of you. @avnee_224 pic.twitter.com/1KhXWJV8e8 — R P Singh (@rpsingh) March 9, 2021

"Then: A two-time IPL champion as an MI player. Now: A part of our setup as a Talent Scout. #OneFamily: Always. Happy birthday, Parthiv Patel!" tweeted five-time Indian Premier League champions, Mumbai Indians.

Parthiv Patel had announced his retirement from all formats of the game in December last year. Hailed as "a brilliant ambassador for Indian cricket" by BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, the wicketkeeper-batsman represented India in 25 Tests, 38 ODIs and two T20 Internationals (T20Is).

Having made his debut at the age of 17 in 2002 during India's Test series in England, he played his final game for India against South Africa in Johannesburg in 2018.

He scored 934 runs at an average of 31.13 in the longest format of the game.

He was a part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad in the 2020 season of the IPL, but did not get a game.

He is currently working with Mumbai Indians as a scout.