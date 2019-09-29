 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Paras Khadka, Nepal Captain, Creates Stunning World Record That Even Virat Kohli Couldn't Achieve

Updated: 29 September 2019 12:52 IST

Nepal's Paras Khadka became the only captain to score a century while chasing in a T20I match.

Paras Khadka, Nepal Captain, Creates Stunning World Record That Even Virat Kohli Couldn
Paras Khadka scored an unbeaten knock of 106 runs for Nepal. © Twitter

Nepal captain Paras Khadka scripted history with a feat that even India's Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma couldn't achieve while leading a side in T20 International cricket. The 31-year-old all-rounder became the only captain to score a century while chasing in a T20I match. Paras Khadka scored an unbeaten knock of 106 runs to help Nepal chase down a 152-run target with four overs to spare in a T20I tri-series match against Singapore on Saturday. Paras Khadka smashed seven boundaries and nine sixes in his 52-ball knock at the Indian Association Ground in Singapore.

With the century, Paras Khadka also joined an elite club of captains that have scored a hundred in T20I cricket. 

While five other captains scored a T20I century batting first, Paras Khadka is the only one to reach the magical three-figure mark during a chase.

Australia's Aaron Finch and Shane Watson, former South Africa T20I captain Faf du Plessis, Tillakaratne Dilshan of Sri Lanka and Rohit Sharma, who led India on numerous occasions in the absence of regular skipper Virat Kohli, had all scored hundreds in the first innings while captaining their respective teams.

Rohit, who has a record four T20I hundreds to his name, scored a century as captain twice, once an 118-run knock against Sri Lanka in Indore in 2017 and then in 2018 a 111 (not out) against the West Indies in Lucknow.

Kohli, who recently surpassed Rohit Sharma as highest run-scorer in the shortest format, is yet to score a hundred in T20Is.

In the T20I tri-series, Nepal won the second match by nine wickets against Singapore after having suffered a five-wicket loss in the series opener to Zimbabwe.

Nepal, placed second in the points table, will face Zimbabwe again on Tuesday and Singapore on Wednesday at the same venue.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Nepal Nepal India India Cricket Team Rohit Gurunath Sharma Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Cricket
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Nepal captain Paras Khadka scripted history on Saturday
  • He became the only captain to score a ton while chasing in a T20I match
  • Five other captains have scored a T20I century while batting first
Related Articles
Virat Kohli Should Bring Back Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal In T20s, Says Sourav Ganguly
Virat Kohli Should Bring Back Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal In T20s, Says Sourav Ganguly
Virat Kohli Has Given Me Many Reasons To Be Proud, Says Anushka Sharma
Virat Kohli Has Given Me Many Reasons To Be Proud, Says Anushka Sharma
Virat Kohli A Lot Like Sourav Ganguly In His Approach, Says Zaheer Khan
Virat Kohli A Lot Like Sourav Ganguly In His Approach, Says Zaheer Khan
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Look Like A Million Bucks In New Pictures
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Look Like A Million Bucks In New Pictures
MS Dhoni Beats Virat Kohli In The List Of Most Admired Men In India
MS Dhoni Beats Virat Kohli In The List Of Most Admired Men In India
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 104
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 16 September 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.