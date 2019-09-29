Paras Khadka, Nepal Captain, Creates Stunning World Record That Even Virat Kohli Couldn't Achieve

Nepal captain Paras Khadka scripted history with a feat that even India's Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma couldn't achieve while leading a side in T20 International cricket. The 31-year-old all-rounder became the only captain to score a century while chasing in a T20I match. Paras Khadka scored an unbeaten knock of 106 runs to help Nepal chase down a 152-run target with four overs to spare in a T20I tri-series match against Singapore on Saturday. Paras Khadka smashed seven boundaries and nine sixes in his 52-ball knock at the Indian Association Ground in Singapore.

With the century, Paras Khadka also joined an elite club of captains that have scored a hundred in T20I cricket.

While five other captains scored a T20I century batting first, Paras Khadka is the only one to reach the magical three-figure mark during a chase.

Australia's Aaron Finch and Shane Watson, former South Africa T20I captain Faf du Plessis, Tillakaratne Dilshan of Sri Lanka and Rohit Sharma, who led India on numerous occasions in the absence of regular skipper Virat Kohli, had all scored hundreds in the first innings while captaining their respective teams.

Rohit, who has a record four T20I hundreds to his name, scored a century as captain twice, once an 118-run knock against Sri Lanka in Indore in 2017 and then in 2018 a 111 (not out) against the West Indies in Lucknow.

Kohli, who recently surpassed Rohit Sharma as highest run-scorer in the shortest format, is yet to score a hundred in T20Is.

In the T20I tri-series, Nepal won the second match by nine wickets against Singapore after having suffered a five-wicket loss in the series opener to Zimbabwe.

Nepal, placed second in the points table, will face Zimbabwe again on Tuesday and Singapore on Wednesday at the same venue.