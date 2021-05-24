Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounders Krunal and Hardik Pandya have joined hands to help India in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. The duo on Monday dispatched a new batch of oxygen concentrators to various COVID-19 centres across the country. The information was shared by Krunal on his Twitter handle. He also wished everyone a speedy recovery.

This new batch of Oxygen Concentrators are being dispatched to Covid centres with prayers in our hearts for everyones speedy recovery



pic.twitter.com/fKKZavNCgp — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) May 24, 2021

Sharing the post of his brother, Hardik said, "We're in the middle of a tough battle that we can win by working together."

We're in the middle of a tough battle that we can win by working together https://t.co/VHgeX2NKIT — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) May 24, 2021

The duo had pledged to donate 200 oxygen concentrators to the rural parts of India earlier this month. Hardik had made the announcement about the same ahead of MI's high voltage match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), which Mumbai won by four wickets.

"Krunal, myself and my mother - basically our entire family, we were finding ways at trying to help out. We decided to donate 200 oxygen concentrators to the rural parts of India where I feel the medical infrastructure needs more support," Hardik had said.

Several other cricketers including the likes of Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Shikhar Dhawan and Jaydev Undakat have also stepped in to help India as the second wave of coronavirus wreck-havoc on the nation.

Ace Australian seamer Pat Cummins and former cricketer Brett Lee and West Indies' Nicholas Pooran have also done their bid in India's fight.

Both Krunal and Hardik were part of Mumbai's contingent during the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) before it was called off by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on May 4.

Promoted

BCCI's announcement came after an emergency meeting with the IPL Governing Council after several players and support staff tested positive.

Krunal scored 100 runs and picked three wickets in IPL 2021 while Hardik amassed 52 runs in seven games.