 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez Suspended From Bowling In All ECB Competitions

Updated: 25 December 2019 11:30 IST
বাংলায় পড়ুন

Mohammad Hafeez has been suspended from bowling in all English cricket's domestic competition after his action was found to be illegal following an independent bowling-action assessment.

Pakistan
This is not the first time when Mohammad Hafeez has been reported. © AFP

Pakistan and Middlesex all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has been suspended from bowling in all English cricket's domestic competition after his action was found to be illegal following an independent bowling-action assessment. According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, Hafeez, who had signed on mid-season as a replacement for AB de Villiers, had his action reported on August 30 after the T20 Blast match in Taunton between Somerset and Middlesex following which he underwent independent assessment at Loughborough University. The 39-year-old contested the findings of the assessment, which held that his elbow extension for his off-break exceeded the 15-degree tolerance limit for bowling actions.

A bowling review group, which heard his appeal at Lord's on Tuesday, suspended him from bowling in ECB competitions, and advised him to correct his action.

In a statement, Hafeez said on Tuesday: "I have received the ECB Bowling Review Group report on my bowling action. Despite identifying procedural testing flaws, which have been accepted by the review committee, as well as realising the findings will potentially affect my reputation as a world-proven all-rounder, I accept the Bowling Review Group findings.

"As per ECB regulations, I am ready to appear for an independent analysis at an ICC-accredited centre so that I become eligible to play in ECB-organised events."

This is not the first time when Hafeez has been reported. In 2005, his action came under scrutiny for the first time and since, has been reported, suspended and cleared on multiple occasions.

Hafeez, a veteran of 218 ODIs, 89 T20Is and 55 Tests, was part of Pakistan's 2019 World Cup campaign but has since not been offered a new contract by the national board. The all-rounder has retired from Test cricket but has indicated that he is available for selection in the shorter formats of the game.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team Mohammad Hafeez Mohammad Hafeez Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies 2019-20 news, check out the India vs West Indies 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs West Indies 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Mohammad Hafeez has been suspended from bowling in all ECB competitions
  • His action was found to be illegal after an independent assessment
  • Hafeez had come under scrutiny for the first time in 2005
Related Articles
Pakistan Fans Divided Over Mohammad Hafeez
Pakistan Fans Divided Over Mohammad Hafeez's "Humble Suggestion" On Naseem Shah
Continued To Play With All Those Who Did Wrong: Mohammad Hafeez To Shoaib Akhtar
Continued To Play With All Those Who Did Wrong: Mohammad Hafeez To Shoaib Akhtar
Mohammad Hafeez Brutally Trolled By Pak Fans After Posting Pictures Of "Sunset View In Beautiful St Lucia"
Mohammad Hafeez Brutally Trolled By Pak Fans After Posting Pictures Of "Sunset View In Beautiful St Lucia"
Mohammad Hafeez And Shoaib Malik Excluded From PCB
Mohammad Hafeez And Shoaib Malik Excluded From PCB's Central Contract List
India vs Pakistan: Face-Off, Yuzvendra Chahal vs Mohammad Hafeez, India-Pakistan World Cup Clashes To Watch
India vs Pakistan: Face-Off, Yuzvendra Chahal vs Mohammad Hafeez, India-Pakistan World Cup Clashes To Watch
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 New Zealand New Zealand 112
3 South Africa South Africa 102
4 England England 102
5 Australia Australia 102
Last updated on: 25 December 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.