 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Pakistan's Kainat Imtiaz Meets Her 'Inspiration' Jhulan Goswami, Shares Heartwarming Story

Updated: 04 July 2017 15:20 IST

The bond of friendship between India and Pakistan cricketers is often a topic of discussion when the two nations clash on the pitch.

Pakistan's Kainat Imtiaz Meets Her 'Inspiration' Jhulan Goswami, Shares Heartwarming Story
Kainat Imtiaz said she started playing cricket after being inspired by Jhulan Goswami. © Instagram

When it comes to sporting ties between India and Pakistan, male cricketers tend be under the spotlight on most occasions. The bond of friendship between India and Pakistan players is often a topic of discussion when the two teams clash on a cricket. After India's crushing loss to Pakistan, a video of Yuvraj Singh and Virat Kohli sharing a laugh with Shoaib Malik perfectly summed the relations between the players of the two countries. However, a heartwarming post shared by Pakistan pacer Kainat Imtiaz on Instagram has now helped shift some of that focus on the women cricketers of both nations. Kainat, who met Jhulan during India's match against Pakistan in the ongoing World Cup, shared a story of how the Indian cricketer inspired her to take up the sport.

"Let me share a story with you all. In 2005 i saw the Indian team for the 1st time as the Asia cup was held in Pakistan. I was the ball picker during the tornament... I saw @jhulangoswami. The fastest bowler of that time. I was so impressed that i chose cricket as a career. Specificly fast bowling. Its a proud moment for me as after 12 years today in 2017 i am playing this ODI World Cup with one of my inspirations and getting more inspired.......," Kainat wrote.

Topics : India Women Pakistan Women Jhulan Goswami Cricket
Get the latest ICC Champions Trophy 2017 news, check ICC Champions Trophy 2017 schedule, CT live score & CT Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Champions Trophy updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Kainat said Jhulan is her inspirtation
  • The Pakistani pacer said she started playing cricket because of Jhulan
  • India beat Pakistan in the Women's World Cup on Sunday
Related Articles
ICC Women's World Cup 2017: Confident India Look To Carry On Momentum Against Sri Lanka
ICC Women's World Cup 2017: Confident India Look To Carry On Momentum Against Sri Lanka
ICC Women's World Cup 2017: Ekta Bisht Shines As India Decimate Pakistan By 95 Runs
ICC Women's World Cup 2017: Ekta Bisht Shines As India Decimate Pakistan By 95 Runs
ICC Women's World Cup 2017 Begins On June 24: 5 Facts
ICC Women's World Cup 2017 Begins On June 24: 5 Facts
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 123
2 South Africa 117
3 Australia 100
4 England 99
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 16 June 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.