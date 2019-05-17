 
Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq Escapes Serious Injury After Painful Blow

Updated: 17 May 2019 21:55 IST

Imam-ul-Haq had to retire hurt after a ball by Mark Wood hit him on the elbow.

Pakistan
Imam-ul-Haq suffered a pre-World Cup injury scare. © AFP

Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq suffered a pre-World Cup injury scare after being struck by England paceman Mark Wood on Friday but scans showed he did not suffer any broken bones. The 23-year-old left-handed opener had to retire hurt after a ball by Wood hit him on the elbow. The incident took place in the penultimate match of the five-game series at Trent Bridge, when Imam missed an intended pull off an 89 mile-per-hour (143 kilometres-per-hour) delivery from the Durham paceman.

Imam, fresh from his career-best 151 in the third ODI at Bristol on Tuesday, fell to the ground and winced on the turf in agony.

Imam, the nephew of Pakistan great and chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq received several minutes' treatment before retiring hurt on three not out, with the tourists then nine without loss in the fourth over.

He was taken to hospital but a Pakistan team spokesman told AFP that scans showed there were no broken bones, with swelling on his left arm the full extent of the injury.

The fact his injury was not as severe as first feared was confirmed when Imam resumed his innings after Pakistan lost their seventh wicket on 319 in the 48th over.

He finished on six not out in a total of 340 for seven.

World Cup hosts and tournament favourites England lead the five-match series 2-0.

Comments
