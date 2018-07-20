Imam-Ul-Haq, Opening Partnership Record, Highest Opening partnership in ODIs, ODI partnership
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman, Imam-Ul-Haq Break All-Time Opening Partnership Record In ODIs
Read In

Updated: 20 July 2018 16:22 IST

Pakistan openers Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq on Friday broke the all-time opening partnership in one-day international (ODI) history.

Pakistan
Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq broke the all-time opening partnership in ODI history. © AFP

Pakistan openers Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq on Friday broke the all-time opening partnership in one-day international (ODI) history. Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq achieved the milestone during the fourth ODI against Zimbabwe at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. The Pakistan duo went past Sri Lanka's Sanath Jayasuriya and Upul Tharanga to break the all-time opening partnership record. Zaman and Imam formed a huge 304-run opening stand before the latter was dismissed by Wellington Masakadza. Fakhar Zaman meanwhile became the first Pakistan cricketer to score a double century in ODIs. Before Zaman, Saeed Anwar held the record of most runs in an inning when he scored 194 runs against India in 1997.

Jayasuriya and Tharanga stitched a 284-run stand for the opening wicket against England at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds in 2006. Now, it has been taken over by Zaman and Imam.

Zaman and Imam partnership is also the highest-ever opening partnership for Pakistan as well, beating the previous highest of 263 between Aamer Sohail and Inzamam-ul-Haq against New Zealand in 1994.

Australia opening pair of David Warner and Travis Head are third on the list. They formed a 284-run opening stand against Pakistan in 2017.

For India, Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly hold the record for the highest opening partnership. The duo scored 258 runs together for the opening wicket against Kenya in 2001.

Comments
Topics : Pakistan Cricket Team Zimbabwe Cricket Team Fakhar Zaman Cricket
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq broke the all-time opening partnership in ODIs
  • Zaman and Imam achieved the milestone against Zimbabwe
  • Zaman became first Pakistani cricketer to score a double ton in ODIs
Related Articles
Fakhar Zaman Becomes First Pakistan Cricketer To Score Double Century In ODIs
Fakhar Zaman Becomes First Pakistan Cricketer To Score Double Century In ODIs
Pakistan
Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman, Imam-Ul-Haq Break All-Time Opening Partnership Record In ODIs
Pakistan Beat Zimbabwe By Nine Wickets In Second ODI
Pakistan Beat Zimbabwe By Nine Wickets In Second ODI
Mohammad Kaif Trolled For Praising Pakistan Team And Fakhar Zaman
Mohammad Kaif Trolled For Praising Pakistan Team And Fakhar Zaman
T20 Tri-Series: Fakhar Zaman Leads Pakistan To Title Win Over Australia
T20 Tri-Series: Fakhar Zaman Leads Pakistan To Title Win Over Australia
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 112
3 Australia 106
4 New Zealand 102
5 England 97
Last updated on: 16 July 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.