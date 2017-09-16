Pakistan vs World XI: Twitterati Praise Pakistan For Their Victory

Pakistan welcomed the return of international cricket in style as they beat World XI by 33 runs in the final Twenty20 to clinch a three-match series 2-1 on Friday. While Ahmed Shehzad was adjudged the Man of the Match for scoring 89 off 55 balls, which included eight boundaries and three sixes, Babar Azam was adjudged the Man of the Series. Pakistan, batting first, set a competitive total of 183 in 20 overs. In reply, Faf du Plessis' World XI could only manage 150/8 in 20 overs as Pakistan bowlers picked wickets at regular wickets.

The hosting of the short series is a major step towards convincing international teams to begin touring Pakistan again, with Sri Lanka already due to play a Twenty20 match in Lahore on October 29.

As Pakistan marked an important date with a series victory over World XI, Twitterati hailed their team's herculean effort.

Heartiest Congratulations to the Men in Green 4 winning the Independence Cup. @iamAhmadshahzad , the man who played glorious knock??#PAKvWXI — Umar Akmal (@Umar96Akmal) September 15, 2017

Heartfelt appreciation to WORLDXI & congrats to @TheRealPCB for making this possible. @SarfarazA_54 great win ??#PakistanZindabad???? — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) September 15, 2017

#PakistanZindabad Thank you World XI & Team Pakistan ???? You brought smiles to millions of cricket fans. #CricketComesHome #worldXIvsPak pic.twitter.com/azjnz5IO4K — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) September 15, 2017

Dosto what a great series this has been for our cricket & our nation. We owe the warmest Duas for World XI team #PakistanZindabad #PakVsWXI pic.twitter.com/4Jz7U4osHW — Shoaib Malik (@realshoaibmalik) September 15, 2017

Congrats Ahmad & Babar well deserved, top effort by Malik & Hasan Ali. Proud of the team ????????

Kudos to everyone behind #PakVsWXI #cricketwon pic.twitter.com/TWncsrHWkO — Salman Butt (@im_SalmanButt) September 15, 2017

Pakistan cricketing legends Misbah-ul Haq and Shahid Afridi were present during the match to show their support to the home team.

Thank you Lahore for the grand honour and rousing reception for the two legends, @captainmisbahpk & @SAfridiOfficial #CricketKiHalalala pic.twitter.com/Y1DSwpcn0R — PCB Official (@TheRealPCB) September 15, 2017

While Twitterati praised Pakistan for the victory, spectators, who thronged the Gaddafi Stadium to watch the series, made sure to express their gratitude to the players and officials for hosting the match.

Following the victory, chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board, Najam Sethi in the post-match conference said, "I'm over the moon. Mubarka, mubarka, mubarka."