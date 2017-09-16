 
Pakistan vs World XI: Twitterati Praise Pakistan For Their Victory

Updated: 16 September 2017 12:37 IST

Pakistan won the three-T20 series 2-1 with a victory at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday.

Pakistan won the T20I series vs World XI 2-1. © AFP

Pakistan welcomed the return of international cricket in style as they beat World XI by 33 runs in the final Twenty20 to clinch a three-match series 2-1 on Friday. While Ahmed Shehzad was adjudged the Man of the Match for scoring 89 off 55 balls, which included eight boundaries and three sixes, Babar Azam was adjudged the Man of the Series. Pakistan, batting first, set a competitive total of 183 in 20 overs. In reply, Faf du Plessis' World XI could only manage 150/8 in 20 overs as Pakistan bowlers picked wickets at regular wickets.

The hosting of the short series is a major step towards convincing international teams to begin touring Pakistan again, with Sri Lanka already due to play a Twenty20 match in Lahore on October 29.

As Pakistan marked an important date with a series victory over World XI, Twitterati hailed their team's herculean effort.

Pakistan cricketing legends Misbah-ul Haq and Shahid Afridi were present during the match to show their support to the home team.

While Twitterati praised Pakistan for the victory, spectators, who thronged the Gaddafi Stadium to watch the series, made sure to express their gratitude to the players and officials for hosting the match.

Following the victory, chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board, Najam Sethi in the post-match conference said, "I'm over the moon. Mubarka, mubarka, mubarka."

 

