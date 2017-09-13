Pakistan Vs World XI Live Cricket Score, T20: Samuel Badree Gets His 2nd, Azam Departs For 45 vs World XI

Pakistan Vs World XI live score, T20: The second match will be played at Gaddafi Stadium.

Pakistan Vs World XI live score, T20: The second match will be played at Gaddafi Stadium. © AFP

Pakistan on Tuesday defeated World XI by 20 runs in the first match of the three-match T20 series at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. After this win, Pakistan have taken a 1-0 lead. Faf du Plessis-led World XI will look to make amends and keep the series alive when they take on Pakistan for the second match of the series on Wednesday at Lahore. In the last match, sent into bat first, Pakistan amassed a massive 197/5, courtesy Babar Azam's career best 52-ball 86. In reply, World XI could only manage 177/7 in 20 overs. For Pakistan, pacer Sohail Khan and leg-spinner Shadab Khan finished with two wickets apiece. (Live scorecard)

Catch all the action and live updates of the 2nd T20 match between Pakistan and World XI

20:55 IST: Four! Short from Morkel, Wasim pulls it handsomely for a boundary.

20:54 IST: Four! Imad Wasim slams Morkel for a boundary straight down the ground.

20:50 IST: Imad Wasim is the new man in.

20:49 IST: Out! Samuel Badree gets his second, dismisses Babar Azam for 45. Pakistan 135/3.

20:44 IST: Four! Tahir strays on the pads, Malik guides it down to fine leg for a boundary.

20:43 IST: Six!! Shoaib comes down the track and clobbers Imran Tahir over deep mid wicket for a huge maximum.

​20:42 IST: At the end of the 15th over, Pakistan 121/2.

20:32 IST: Shoaib Malik is the new man in.

20:31 IST: OUT!! Ahmed Shehzad (43) goes big, miscues Imran Tahir and David Miller takes a good catch at long-on. Pakistan 100/2 in 12.2 overs.

20:28 IST: Six! Ahmed Shehzad comes down the track and dispatches CUtting over the long-off boundary for a maximum.

20:20 IST: At the end of the 10th over, Pakistan 78/1.

20:17 IST: Four! Babar Azam punches Perera straight down the ground.

20:15 IST: Four! Back of a length delivery, Shehzad opens the bat face to fine the gap behind point.

20:11 IST: Four! Shehzad lofts the ball straight over the bowler's head.

20:07 IST: Four! Wide from Perera, Azam throws his bat, edges the ball past the wicket-keeper for a lucky boundary.

20:06 IST: Thisara Perera comes into the bowling attack.

20:04 IST: Good first over from Collingwood, concedes only four runs.

20:00 IST: Paul Collingwood introduced into the attack.

19:57 IST: At the end of the fifth over, Pakistan are 42/1.

19:56 IST: Last night's hero, Babar Azam is the new man in.

19:55 IST: WICKET! Samuel Badree traps Fakhar Zaman for 21 in front of the wicket.

19:52 IST: Four! Shehzad comes down the track and slams Badree straight down the ground. No chance for the long-off fielder to cut the ball off.

19:47 IST: Ahead of tonight's game:

Pakistan and the World XI pose for a photo together ahead of tonight's 2nd T20I #PAKvWXI pic.twitter.com/r0rXZ0x1n3 — ICC (@ICC) September 13, 2017

19:44 IST: Four! Back-to-back boundaries for Ahmed Shehzad off Badree. Another godd over for Pakistan, get 14 runs off the over.

19:41 IST: Samuel Badree introduced into the attack.

19:40 IST: Four! Same ball, same result. Good over for Pakistan, get 14 runs off the Ben Cutting over.

19:39 IST: Four! Cutting straying on the pads, Zaman guides the ball away past the short fine-leg for a boundary.

19:37 IST: Four! Zaman comes down the track and slaps Ben Cutting straight down the ground.

19:35 IST: Ben Cutting comes into the attack.

19:34 IST: At the end of the first over, Pakistan are two for no loss.

19:30 IST: Pakistan are off the mark on the very first ball.

19:29 IST: Morne Morkel opening the bowling attack for World XI.

19:28 IST: Fakhar Zaman and Ahmed Shehzad opening the batting for Pakistan.

19:27 IST: Alright, then! It's match time.

19:13 IST: World XI playing XI:

Tamim Iqbal, Hashim Amla, Tim Paine(w), Faf du Plessis(c), David Miller, Paul Collingwood, Thisara Perera, Ben Cutting, Samuel Badree, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir

19:12 IST: Pakistan playing XI:

Fakhar Zaman, Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Sohail Khan, Usman Khan, Rumman Raees

19:00 IST: Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed wins toss, elects to bat against Faf du Plessis-led World XI.

18:43 IST: Ahead of the second match, a look at the top photos from last night's series opener.

Ahead of the second #PAKvWXI match later, take a look at the top photos from last night's series opener!



https://t.co/ucdNm2k3dP pic.twitter.com/qzFi9fgCGw — ICC (@ICC) September 13, 2017

18:40 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the second T20 match between Pakistan and World XI.

Pakistan hope the series will help end their international isolation as Sri Lanka and West Indies are scheduled to play T20 matches later this year, PCB chairman Najam Sethi confirmed. The Twenty20 match, accorded international status by the International Cricket Council, is only the second time Pakistan has hosted an international match since militants attacked the bus of the visiting Sri Lankan team in March 2009. This T20 series is a giant step for Pakistan towards reviving international cricket at home after a long gap.